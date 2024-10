Style de redaction

Bonjour idrissihatim, unfortunately this is an English speaking only forum.

Hello everyone, my name is Hatim Idrissi, I am an interior designer, I had a website for 8 years on Joomla but the company that created the site for me closed it and they did not give me access, so as not to make the same mistake I had to redo the entire site from A to Z all by myself knowing that I have no experience in web development, I created it with WP on hosting and with the help of Chat GPT. My question is is it true that Google detects sites written by AI and is it not good? Do I have to redo everything? Please give me your opinion on my site https://natureldesign.ma/, without forgetting that I did it myself without any help and that I am not a professional. and how I can improve it. Thank you very much for your help