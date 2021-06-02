Should I use GoDaddy for my domain provider?

For domain names GoDaddy is more expensive than others. I use Google for some of my domains. One consideration is privacy; do you understand privacy for domain names? With GoDaddy privacy is an additional charge but with Google it is free. One advantage of GoDaddy is that if you have privacy and if someone wants to contact you then they can send a message to the domain name and it is forwarded to you. I am simplifying things; it is a little technical but there are advantages to using GoDaddy. Also understand that if you ever want to transfer a domain to a different registrar (such as from GoDaddy to Google) then you must turn off privacy to do that.

For hosting services many people are frustrated by GoDaddy. GoDaddy can be good for non-technical people such as you; GoDaddy is not very good about providing technical features.

Also avoid website building software that is not open software. GoDaddy has an easy way to create websites (I forget the name) but if you ever decide you need to convert to something else then it will be difficult; they do not want to make it easy. Website builders like in Wix are like that; they make it easy to set up websites but difficult to move if you want to. WordPress is an example of open software; if you use WordPress then you can (relatively) easily move your website elsewhere.

And for uploading existing HTML files to a website in a host you can use FTP or a HTML editor that supports FTP. Most hosts provide a FTP feature that can be used.