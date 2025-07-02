Preventing Sent Going To Spam

I have added SPF text, DKIM CNAMEs and DMARC txt to domain name.
What else can I do to prevent emails being sent from domain going into people’s junk/spam folders from my genuine website.
Many thanks
Not having content that looks like spam?
Just because the email legitimately comes from your site, doesnt mean it isnt spam.
Did you check whether your domain name, IP address, and email server are blacklisted? See https://multirbl.valli.org/
Nothing in blacklists - all good
Do you have any details of a message that bounced back or ended up in a junk folder ?
What as in content you mean??
I am assuming that by your question, you had issues with emails ending up as spam or bouncing back. Analyzing the details, as shown in the sample below, might help you identify the issue.
Do you receive and study DMARC reports? They may give you some clues to what happens to your mail, though it’s not always very specific information.
I am not getting bounce backs, so I cannot analyise any header information.
I did receive this today.<?xml version="1.0"?> 1.0 Enterprise Outlook dmarcreport@microsoft.com aeeb8cd7bd614f29a8fc36a4c8119322 1751155200 1751241600 arcadeoperator.co.uk r r
quarantinequarantine 100 0 52.212.19.177 1 quarantine fail fail inseinc.com arcadeoperator.co.uk arcadeoperator.co.uk arcadeoperator.co.uk s1-ionos fail arcadeoperator.co.uk mfrom softfail