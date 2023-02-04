Frontend Can't Find Backend Through Apache2

Hello,

I am a rookie when it comes to server configuration but I am trying to build my first server that can host my website. I thought that it would be a good idea to practice on a virtual machine before building out the real thing and buying the domain name. My virtual machine is using Ubuntu server 22.04.

My website is a personal website with a blog that I created with react app. It also has a backend that was put together with node.js, express and mysql. The mysql database stores users, passwords, posts and photos which the frontend pulls from.

On my ubuntu server I installed apache2 and mysql-server along with yarn, nodejs and anything else that was required on my way to building it. The frontend’s landing page loads fine when I type the server’s ip address (which I will replace with <server_ipaddress> in the code) into the browser but when I try to log in which requires a password, the frontend can’t find the URL stored on the backend. I have been trying to figure it out for a week but nothing seems to work.

Here is my VirtualHost code:

<VirtualHost *:80> ServerName <server_ipaddress> DocumentRoot /home/matt/website/client/mjna <Directory /home/matt/website/client/mjna> Options Indexes FollowSymLinks AllowOverride None Require all granted </Directory> </VirtualHost> <VirtualHost *:80> ServerName <server_ipaddress> DocumentRoot /home/matt/website/api <Directory /home/matt/website/api> Options Indexes FollowSymLinks AllowOverride None Require all granted </Directory> ProxyPreserveHost On ProxyPass / http://<server_ipaddress>:8800/ ProxyPassReverse / http://<server_ipaddress>:8800/ </VirtualHost>

My frontend’s code related to the login page is this:

const authLogin = async(inputs) =>{ const res = await axios.post("/api/auth/login", inputs); setCurrentUser(res.data);

And my backend’s index.js file has this:

const app = express() app.use("/api/auth", authRoutes) app.listen(8800, ()=>{ console.log("Connected") })

As you can see I am using middleware with the auth.js file in my routes folder looking like this:

const router = express.Router(); router.post("/login", login) export default router

And my auth.js file in my controller folder looking like this:

export const login = (req, res) => { const q = "SELECT * FROM user WHERE password = ?" db.query(q, [req.body.password], (err, data)=>{ if (err) return res.json(err); if(data.length === 0) return res.status(404).json("Wrong Password"); const token = jwt.sign({id:data[0].id}, "jwtkey"); res.cookie("access_token", token, { httpOnly:true, }).status(200).json(data[0].uid); }); }

When I enter the password on the website I get this error in the browser’s console:

POST http://<server_ipaddress>/api/auth/login 404 (Not Found)

And on the website this error pops up:

<!DOCTYPE HTML PUBLIC "-//IETF//DTD HTML 2.0//EN"> <html><head> <title>404 Not Found</title> </head><body> <h1>Not Found</h1> <p>The requested URL was not found on this server.</p> <hr> <address>Apache/2.4.52 (Ubuntu) Server at <server_ipaddress> Port 80</address> </body></html>

Apache’s error log doesn’t produce any errors but the apache other_vhosts_access.log produces this error:

"POST /api/auth/login HTTP/1.1" 404 491 "<server_ipaddress>/" "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/109.0.0.0 Safari/537.36"

Now I’ve checked the backend server typing in <server_ipaddress>:8800 into a browser and I get my dummy html to show that it’s working. There are no firewall issues as I have disabled it. As I understand it, maybe I’m wrong, but it seems like the frontend can’t find the router 8800. Perhaps I have something wrong with my virtualhost code but I have troubleshooted many different possibilities and nothing seems to fix this 404 error. I’m sure the error is simple as I am relatively new with server configuration but I would greatly appreciate if someone could tell me what I have wrong as I feel so close to the finish line of completing this project which has been long in the making.

Thanks,

Matt