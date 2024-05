Hello,

I have a microservice project (Node.js) where each part is in a separate directory. I want to run this website through Nginx. By default, Nginx uses the /usr/share/nginx/html directory. I have two questions:

1- Should I copy all the project files to the /usr/share/nginx/html directory?

2- Should I create a directory for each project in the /usr/share/nginx/html directory and then use the location block in the Nginx configuration file?

Thank you.