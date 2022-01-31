Need to reduced the spam score

The major cause for any site’s growth in this spam score is due to spammy links, and if your site contains low-quality backlinks, there is a likelihood that your site will have a high spam score. As a result, on your website, you should avoid employing low-quality and broken backlinks. Some internet users create more links in a single day, which increases your website’s spam rate. To minimize the spam score of the website, you must identify the spammy and low-quality links that are related to your website and eliminate them by compiling a list of these links.