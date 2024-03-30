Need suggestions / expert opinions about saving strategy of my data

Here is the grid I’m taking about and the steps Iam performing:

I’m moving blue boxes from left to right (on the grid) after clicking Move Text Content! button. Here are the steps I follow:

Select one option from Select options dropdown. Select a color from the dropdown. Click Show Options button Enter a row and column (For example A and 1) and then click calculate Hit the Move Text Content! button to move blue boxes on the grid.

I will be eventually saving all the grid-related details (I’ll have a save button somewhere on top of the grid which will achieve this) in a database table and I am yet to design the table. I am wondering if anyone has any suggestions on the same like what columns I should consider and what should I consider saving.

Here are some of my thoughts:

Since I’ll be saving the contents inside the grid, I will have to have a column for storing the values of the divs (blue text box content which goes on the grid) like Option#1 , Option#2 etc. Since I am also having different colors on the grid. I believe I should be storing the CSS for those specific divs as well. Not sure if saving CSS info sounds reasonable in terms of database design. I might want to save the cell value which drives the pattern.

Is there anything anyone could think of that could be worth considering to save or something I should avoid and handle differently from the above-mentioned points? Thanks!