Need suggestions / expert opinions about saving strategy of my data

Here is the grid I’m taking about and the steps Iam performing:
I’m moving blue boxes from left to right (on the grid) after clicking
Move Text Content! button. Here are the steps I follow:
- Select one option from
Select optionsdropdown.
- Select a color from the dropdown.
- Click
Show Optionsbutton
- Enter a row and column (For example A and 1) and then click calculate
- Hit the
Move Text Content!button to move blue boxes on the grid.
I will be eventually saving all the grid-related details (I’ll have a save button somewhere on top of the grid which will achieve this) in a database table and I am yet to design the table. I am wondering if anyone has any suggestions on the same like what columns I should consider and what should I consider saving.
Here are some of my thoughts:
- Since I’ll be saving the contents inside the grid, I will have to have a column for storing the values of the divs (blue text box content which goes on the grid) like
Option#1,
Option#2etc.
- Since I am also having different colors on the grid. I believe I should be storing the CSS for those specific divs as well. Not sure if saving CSS info sounds reasonable in terms of database design.
- I might want to save the cell value which drives the pattern.
Is there anything anyone could think of that could be worth considering to save or something I should avoid and handle differently from the above-mentioned points? Thanks!