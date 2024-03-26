How to handle the text once moved on the grid

I’m moving blue boxes from left to right (on the grid) after clicking
Move Text Content! button. Here are the steps I follow:
-
Select one option from
Select optionsdropdown.
-
Select a color from the dropdown.
-
Click
Show Optionsbutton
-
Enter a row and column (For example A and 1) and then click calculate
-
Hit the
Move Text Content!button to move blue boxes on the grid.
Here’s an Image showing an example with blue color move.
As can be seen, it’s very hard to read the text when it comes to blue color. Also, I have
Black color in the dropdown list (which doesn’t work for some reason) but if it would have worked, it would have disappeared the text as background and text color are both black. Hence, I am wondering how can I handle the text color using CSS such that whatever color I select for the move, is readable by the user easily. Here’s my JSFiddle code: