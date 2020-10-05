Need Affordable Reliable Hosting

Greetings,

I’ve been with Hostmonster since the launch of my website. Service and support has been spotty and not great, but not absolutely horrible for me. The cost however has shot way up, so I moved to Hostgator after much research.

After only days, I completely regret my choice. They seem more lost than me.

I’m not here to bash HM or HG, I’m here looking for help. Does anyone here have first hand experience with an affordable company with good support? If you happen to have a stake at one of the hosting companies, please stay out of the conversation.

Thanks for any help you can offer.

Edit: I should specify that my website is a very simple HTML based site created by me. Shared hosting easily should handle my needs.