Identifying Issues in Pagespeed Insights: Server Response Time and Long Main Thread Tasks

Hello everyone!
I recently ran a Pagespeed Insights analysis ( https://pagespeed.web.dev/analysis/https-www-fotov60-com/ouhe2z45s5?hl=es&form_factor=mobile ) for my WordPress site and encountered two prominent issues that I would like to address: server response time and long main thread tasks.
Server Response Time: According to the report, the initial server response time is around 0.91 seconds, which is considered slow. However, when I consulted my hosting service’s technical support, they informed me that the server response time is actually lower. They provided a link to a static file (https:// fotov60 .com/ license.txt) for verification, and indeed, the response time was faster in that case. I am using WordPress version 6.2 and the Litespeed Cache plugin, hosted on a LiteSpeed server. I would like to understand why the Pagespeed Insights report shows a higher response time and how I can improve this aspect.
Long Main Thread Tasks: Pagespeed Insights also shows me a list of five long main thread tasks. I understand that these tasks can contribute to latency and affect the overall site performance. I would like to identify the specific tasks and explore how I can avoid them or improve their execution to reduce the load on the main thread.
Before we begin, here is the list of plugins I have installed on my WordPress site:
- query-monitor/query-monitor.php
- akismet/akismet.php
- apcu-manager/apcu-manager.php
- auto-image-attributes-from-filename-with-bulk-updater/iaff_image-attributes-from-filename.php
- broken-link-checker/broken-link-checker.php
- classic-widgets/classic-widgets.php
- comments-cleaner/comments-cleaner.php
- decalog/decalog.php
- delete-expired-transients/delete-expired-transients.php
- freesoul-deactivate-plugins/freesoul-deactivate-plugins.php
- google-site-kit/google-site-kit.php
- https-redirection/https-redirection.php
- indexnow/indexnow-url-submission.php
- jetpack-boost/jetpack-boost.php
- jetpack-protect/jetpack-protect.php
- jetpack/jetpack.php
- litespeed-cache/litespeed-cache.php
- ninjafirewall/ninjafirewall.php
- performance-lab/load.php
- seo-by-rank-math/rank-math.php
- ssl-insecure-content-fixer/ssl-insecure-content-fixer.php
- theme-check/theme-check.php
- tinymce-advanced/tinymce-advanced.php
- transients-manager/transients-manager.php
- wordfence/wordfence.php
- wp-issuu/issuu-embed.php
- wp-sweep/wp-sweep.php
- wp-youtube-lyte/wp-youtube-lyte.php
My questions are:
Since the server response time appears to be lower when accessing static files like the one provided (https://fotov60.com/license.txt), why does the Pagespeed Insights report show a higher response time? Are there other factors that might be influencing the server response time on my WordPress site, considering I am using WordPress version 6.2, the Litespeed Cache plugin, and hosted on a LiteSpeed server?
How can I identify the specific tasks on the main thread that are contributing to the latency? Are there any recommended tools or techniques for analyzing and improving the execution of these tasks?
Based on the provided plugin list, are there any known plugins that could be causing these performance issues? Which plugins should I review and consider deactivating to optimize performance?
I appreciate any guidance or suggestions to address these issues and improve the performance of my WordPress site. Additionally, if there are any other aspects I should consider or any other data I should provide to get a better response, please let me know.
Thank you in advance for your assistance!