How to make a JavaScript code which failed to run one webpage to run anyway on any other webpage?

JavaScript
1

There is a JavaScript code I want to run on a particular group of webpages – webpages that their URL includes the term layout.

I have tried this:

window.setInterval( () => {
    if (window.location.href.includes('layout')) {
        document.querySelector('.x').style.width = "600px";
    }
}, 1000);

This doesn’t really help because in general, until I get to any such webpage with a URL that does include the term layout, I have to visit several webpages which their URL does not include the term layout, hence this code will fail.
The code will succeed if I started my web browsing in a webpage that its URL includes the term layout but as I have just inclined, in general, that is not the case.
Therefore, I need a way to make this code to keep running even if it failed, that is, even if the if statement wasn’t met.
Is this even possible with the latest release of JavaScript and if so, how?

2

Remove the if statement then? Your question doesn’t really make much sense.

Is this for a browser extension? Normal JavaScript doesn’t persist across different pages.