CSS works in console but not from a CSS file

I have a Drupal website in which I edit some webpages with the Drupal Layout Builder tool.
The Drupal Layout Builder tool contains a frontend-loaded popup. This popup is a bit narrow for me so I want to broaden it a bit.
This CSS works in console:
#drupal-off-canvas-wrapper {
width: 600px !important; /* Two times the native 300px */
}
My problem is that this CSS does not work from the website’s main CSS file (other CSS directives in that file do work so it’s not a problem of miscommunication between Drupal and that CSS file).
To try to cope with that problem I have tried the following JavaScript codes to force the CSS change but these also don’t work.
window.setInterval(()=>{
if (window.location.href.includes('layout')) {
document.querySelector('#drupal-off-canvas-wrapper').style.width = "600px";
}
}, 1);
window.setTimeout(()=>{
if (window.location.href.includes('layout')) {
newStyle = document.createElement("style");
newStyle.type = "text/css";
newStyle.innerHTML +=`
#drupal-off-canvas-wrapper {
width: 600px !important;
}
`;
document.head.appendChild(newStyle);
}
}, 5000);
Why would the CSS work from console but not from the main website’s CSS file and what can be done to cope with that problem?