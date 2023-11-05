CSS works in console but not from a CSS file

JavaScript
,
1

I have a Drupal website in which I edit some webpages with the Drupal Layout Builder tool.

The Drupal Layout Builder tool contains a frontend-loaded popup. This popup is a bit narrow for me so I want to broaden it a bit.

This CSS works in console:

#drupal-off-canvas-wrapper {
    width: 600px !important; /* Two times the native 300px */
}

My problem is that this CSS does not work from the website’s main CSS file (other CSS directives in that file do work so it’s not a problem of miscommunication between Drupal and that CSS file).

To try to cope with that problem I have tried the following JavaScript codes to force the CSS change but these also don’t work.

window.setInterval(()=>{
    if (window.location.href.includes('layout')) {
        document.querySelector('#drupal-off-canvas-wrapper').style.width = "600px";
    }
}, 1);

window.setTimeout(()=>{
    if (window.location.href.includes('layout')) {
        newStyle = document.createElement("style");
        newStyle.type = "text/css";
        newStyle.innerHTML +=`
        #drupal-off-canvas-wrapper {
            width: 600px !important;
        }
        `;
        document.head.appendChild(newStyle);
    }
}, 5000);

Why would the CSS work from console but not from the main website’s CSS file and what can be done to cope with that problem?