Can JavaScript which is not part of a userscript-manager run after redirecting the user?

JavaScript
1

Primarily for the sake of learning I would like to redirect myself to another webpage and then, in that new webpage, get an alert() message.

Can I do that with a single JavaScript document?
I mean, can I run both commands from the same document?

In a glimpse, I understand that I can’t, because if one runs the following code, the alert() will run before the setTimeout() and not after it in the new webpage (which I find a bit odd because the window is the same window and only the webpage was changed).

window.setTimeout( () => {
  window.location.href = 'https://algeriatimes.com';
}, 2500);

alert("Hi");

Is there some kind of a JavaScript “inheritance” command that could make the alert() run in the new webpage?

I thank dearly for any help with this.

2

Hi,

You want to redirect from page A to page B. After the redirect has taken place and page B has loaded, you want to execute JavaScript from page A in the context of page B.

Did I get that right?

3

Yes. indeed, I want the alert() from page A to run in page B.