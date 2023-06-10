Can JavaScript which is not part of a userscript-manager run after redirecting the user?

Primarily for the sake of learning I would like to redirect myself to another webpage and then, in that new webpage, get an alert() message.

Can I do that with a single JavaScript document?

I mean, can I run both commands from the same document?

In a glimpse, I understand that I can’t, because if one runs the following code, the alert() will run before the setTimeout() and not after it in the new webpage (which I find a bit odd because the window is the same window and only the webpage was changed).

window.setTimeout( () => { window.location.href = 'https://algeriatimes.com'; }, 2500); alert("Hi");

Is there some kind of a JavaScript “inheritance” command that could make the alert() run in the new webpage?

I thank dearly for any help with this.