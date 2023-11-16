How to make an exception for an if statement in vanilla JavaScript?

I block virtually all news websites with this code:

if (
  document.querySelector('title')?.textContent.includes('News') ||
  document.querySelector('title')?.textContent.includes('news') ||
  document.querySelector('meta[name="title"]')?.content.includes('News') ||
  document.querySelector('meta[name="title"]')?.content.includes('news') ||
  document.querySelector('meta[name="description"]')?.content.includes('News') ||
  document.querySelector('meta[name="description"]')?.content.includes('news') ||
  document.querySelector('meta[name="tags"]')?.content.includes('News') ||
  document.querySelector('meta[name="tags"]')?.content.includes('news')
) {
  window.open("https://google.com/", "_self");
}

But let’s say I want to exclude a certain news website such as CNN or FoxNews.
Can I somehow add an exception for this general code like the following pseudocode?

BUT IF window.location.href.includes('cnn') DO NOT DO ANYTHING

What I have tried

I have tried adding:

else if (window.location.href.includes('cnn')) {
    window.open("https://cnn.com/", "_self");
}

But it didn’t work, I was still redirected to google.com.