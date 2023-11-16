How to make an exception for an if statement in vanilla JavaScript?

I block virtually all news websites with this code:

if ( document.querySelector('title')?.textContent.includes('News') || document.querySelector('title')?.textContent.includes('news') || document.querySelector('meta[name="title"]')?.content.includes('News') || document.querySelector('meta[name="title"]')?.content.includes('news') || document.querySelector('meta[name="description"]')?.content.includes('News') || document.querySelector('meta[name="description"]')?.content.includes('news') || document.querySelector('meta[name="tags"]')?.content.includes('News') || document.querySelector('meta[name="tags"]')?.content.includes('news') ) { window.open("https://google.com/", "_self"); }

But let’s say I want to exclude a certain news website such as CNN or FoxNews.

Can I somehow add an exception for this general code like the following pseudocode?

BUT IF window.location.href.includes('cnn') DO NOT DO ANYTHING

What I have tried

I have tried adding:

else if (window.location.href.includes('cnn')) { window.open("https://cnn.com/", "_self"); }

But it didn’t work, I was still redirected to google.com.