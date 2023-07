In example.com/page/1 , I run a user script JavaScript via a user script manager like Tampermonkey but for some reason this webpage is always redirected to example.com/page/2 .

How could I re-run the JavaScript right after the redirection was completed?

Using a global // @match *://*/* doesn’t help for some reason, i.e. it just won’t cover the redirect.

I think LocalStorage is a topic I should learn to know how to do that. Am I wrong?