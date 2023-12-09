How to learn TCP/IP protocol suite as an aspiring web developer?

How’d you learn it in 2023?

My background: A computer science engineering graduate background. I’ve studied about these protocols already. But you know college life in India. It’s like that. I’m aware they exists, I know how they work, but I feel there’s no depth in me about this concept.

RFCs(pretty tough to read irrespective who are you)

CCNA/Net+(CCNA is said to be too cisco centric)

Any udemy courses you recommend?

My main concern is how to learn it?

Wireshark (can’t wireshark into linux servers that use SSL afaik, so IDK if that’s helpful)

GNS/Packet Tracer (That is very impractical imho as you’re not really learning in live stuffs, but just simulating).

Socket programming or whatever it’s called? Please tell me more about it.

Do you’ve any better ideas? I know this is a very niched question.