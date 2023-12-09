How to learn TCP/IP protocol suite as an aspiring web developer?

1

How’d you learn it in 2023?

My background: A computer science engineering graduate background. I’ve studied about these protocols already. But you know college life in India. It’s like that. I’m aware they exists, I know how they work, but I feel there’s no depth in me about this concept.

  • RFCs(pretty tough to read irrespective who are you)

  • CCNA/Net+(CCNA is said to be too cisco centric)

  • Any udemy courses you recommend?

My main concern is how to learn it?

  • Wireshark (can’t wireshark into linux servers that use SSL afaik, so IDK if that’s helpful)

  • GNS/Packet Tracer (That is very impractical imho as you’re not really learning in live stuffs, but just simulating).

  • Socket programming or whatever it’s called? Please tell me more about it.

Do you’ve any better ideas? I know this is a very niched question.

2

I am not in any way an expert on network engineering or Information Security but here is my opinion.

A good book or a good course in a frontal (non-virtual) technical college regarding the following topics, should be enough.

  • Types of communication networks in general (not necessarily the Internet or Internet-like).
  • OSI model.
  • Computer addresses such as Private IP and Public IP, MAC, etc. and their protocols.
  • LAN and WAN networks, their protocols and TCP/UDP port concepts.
  • Very nearby surrounding topics on hardware and software.