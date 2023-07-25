How to keep Bootstrap Carousel paused until it enters the viewport

Just quickly following up on yesterday’s post, I came upon this while Googling
https://stackoverflow.com/questions/24831093/can-bootstrap-be-loaded-asynchronously
and have added this to the bottom of my page just before the closing body tag
<script type="text/javascript">
function requireJSOnload() {
var element = document.createElement("script");
element.src = "/js/require.js";
element.setAttribute('data-main', '/js/main');
document.body.appendChild(element);
}
if (window.addEventListener)
window.addEventListener("load", requireJSOnload, false);
else if (window.attachEvent)
window.attachEvent("onload", requireJSOnload);
else window.onload = requireJSOnload;
</script>
Perhaps coincidence, but seems to have had some positive impact on page speed loading.