How to keep Bootstrap Carousel paused until it enters the viewport

Just quickly following up on yesterday’s post, I came upon this while Googling

https://stackoverflow.com/questions/24831093/can-bootstrap-be-loaded-asynchronously

and have added this to the bottom of my page just before the closing body tag

<script type="text/javascript">
  function requireJSOnload() {
    var element = document.createElement("script");
    element.src = "/js/require.js";
    element.setAttribute('data-main', '/js/main');
    document.body.appendChild(element);
  }
  if (window.addEventListener)
    window.addEventListener("load", requireJSOnload, false);
  else if (window.attachEvent)
    window.attachEvent("onload", requireJSOnload);
  else window.onload = requireJSOnload;
</script>

Perhaps coincidence, but seems to have had some positive impact on page speed loading.