How to keep Bootstrap Carousel paused until it enters the viewport

Just quickly following up on yesterday’s post, I came upon this while Googling

https://stackoverflow.com/questions/24831093/can-bootstrap-be-loaded-asynchronously

and have added this to the bottom of my page just before the closing body tag

<script type="text/javascript"> function requireJSOnload() { var element = document.createElement("script"); element.src = "/js/require.js"; element.setAttribute('data-main', '/js/main'); document.body.appendChild(element); } if (window.addEventListener) window.addEventListener("load", requireJSOnload, false); else if (window.attachEvent) window.attachEvent("onload", requireJSOnload); else window.onload = requireJSOnload; </script>

Perhaps coincidence, but seems to have had some positive impact on page speed loading.