JS/JQuery Animation for Caption outside Bootstrap Carousel

JavaScript
#1

Hi
I’m new here and a noobie in JS/JQuery.
I’'m building a personal Website (live example here) with the latest Bootstrap framework.
I have a Bootstrap-Carousel Component for showcasing Works.
I didn’t want to have the captions displaying over the images, i wanted them just below the Carousel.
Setting the caption position to relative and positioning the caption div outside below images results in changing the position of the Controls Arrows too.
I found then a snippet for taking the Caption-Text out from the Carousel and putting it in a div outside the Carousel.
This works, but there is no more Carousel-Images related animation.
What I’m asking for now, is if there is a way to have any kind of animation for the new Caption based on this snippet?

This is my html:

<div id="carouselActWrx" class="carousel slide">

<ol class="carousel-indicators my-auto">
    <li data-target="#carouselActWrx" data-slide-to="0" class="active"></li>
    <li data-target="#carouselActWrx" data-slide-to="1"></li>
    <li data-target="#carouselActWrx" data-slide-to="2"></li>
    <li data-target="#carouselActWrx" data-slide-to="3"></li>
  </ol>
  
<div class="carousel-inner">

<div class="carousel-item active">
  <img src="assets/images/G1S.jpg" class="d-block w-100" alt="...">
 		
        <div class="container">
		<div class="carousel-caption">
        <h5>VASE</h5>
        <p>Steinzeug, bei 1300°C red. gebrannt, danach Rauchbrand in Kapsel bei 1000°C</p>
        </div>
       </div>

</div><!--item -->

<div class="carousel-item">
  <img src="assets/images/G2S.jpg" class="d-block w-100" alt="...">
 		
        <div class="container">
 		<div class="carousel-caption">
        <h5>KUMME</h5>
        <p>Steinzeug, bei 1300°C red. gebrannt, danach Rauchbrand in Kapsel bei 1000°C</p>
        </div>
		</div>

</div><!--item -->

<div class="carousel-item">
  <img src="assets/images/G3S.jpg" class="d-block w-100" alt="...">
 		
        <div class="container">
		<div class="carousel-caption">
        <h5>VASE</h5>
        <p>Steinzeug, bei 1300°C red. gebrannt, danach Rauchbrand in Kapsel bei 1000°C</p>
      	</div>
		</div>

</div><!--item -->

<div class="carousel-item">
  <img src="assets/images/G4S.jpg" class="d-block w-100" alt="...">
 		
        <div class="container">
		<div class="carousel-caption">
        <h5>GEF&Auml;SS</h5>
        <p>Steinzeugton, bei 1100°C oxid. gebrannt, danach Rauchbrand in Kapsel bei 1000°C</p>  
      	</div>
		</div>

</div><!--item -->

</div><!--End Inner -->

<a class="carousel-control-prev" href="#carouselActWrx" role="button" data-slide="prev">
<span class="carousel-control-prev-icon" aria-hidden="true"></span>
<span class="sr-only">Previous</span>
</a>


<a class="carousel-control-next" href="#carouselActWrx" role="button" data-slide="next">
<span class="carousel-control-next-icon" aria-hidden="true"></span>
<span class="sr-only">Next</span>
</a>

</div><!--End carouselActWrx -->

<!--New html caption -->
 <div id="capt_carousel">
        <div class="capt-below">
        <span></span>
        </div>
    </div>

this the css:

.capt-below {
	 padding-top: 20px;	
	 font-family: 'Open Sans', sans-serif; 
     text-align: center;
	 color: #7c8089;     
    }
    .capt-below h5 {
     font-weight: 400;
	 font-size: 14px;
    }
    .capt-below p {
	 font-weight: 300;
	 font-size: 12px;
     }
    
	 #capt_carousel{
	 margin-top: 15px;	 
	 border-top: 2px solid #7c8089;
     }

and this the script:

$(function() {
		$('#carouselActWrx').carousel();
	
		var caption = $('div.carousel-item:nth-child(1) .carousel-caption');
		$('#capt_carousel span').html(caption.html());
		caption.css('display','none');
			
		$('#carouselActWrx').on('slide.bs.carousel', function(evt) {
    	var caption = $('div.carousel-item:nth-child(' + ($(evt.relatedTarget).index()+1) + ') .carousel-caption');
    	$('#capt_carousel span').html(caption.html());
    	caption.css('display','none');

		});	

		});

Would be nice if someone would help finding a solution…
Thanks in advance.