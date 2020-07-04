JS/JQuery Animation for Caption outside Bootstrap Carousel

Hi
I’m new here and a noobie in JS/JQuery.
I’'m building a personal Website (live example here) with the latest Bootstrap framework.
I have a Bootstrap-Carousel Component for showcasing Works.
I didn’t want to have the captions displaying over the images, i wanted them just below the Carousel.
Setting the caption position to relative and positioning the caption div outside below images results in changing the position of the Controls Arrows too.
I found then a snippet for taking the Caption-Text out from the Carousel and putting it in a div outside the Carousel.
This works, but there is no more Carousel-Images related animation.
What I’m asking for now, is if there is a way to have any kind of animation for the new Caption based on this snippet?
This is my html:
<div id="carouselActWrx" class="carousel slide">
<ol class="carousel-indicators my-auto">
<li data-target="#carouselActWrx" data-slide-to="0" class="active"></li>
<li data-target="#carouselActWrx" data-slide-to="1"></li>
<li data-target="#carouselActWrx" data-slide-to="2"></li>
<li data-target="#carouselActWrx" data-slide-to="3"></li>
</ol>
<div class="carousel-inner">
<div class="carousel-item active">
<img src="assets/images/G1S.jpg" class="d-block w-100" alt="...">
<div class="container">
<div class="carousel-caption">
<h5>VASE</h5>
<p>Steinzeug, bei 1300°C red. gebrannt, danach Rauchbrand in Kapsel bei 1000°C</p>
</div>
</div>
</div><!--item -->
<div class="carousel-item">
<img src="assets/images/G2S.jpg" class="d-block w-100" alt="...">
<div class="container">
<div class="carousel-caption">
<h5>KUMME</h5>
<p>Steinzeug, bei 1300°C red. gebrannt, danach Rauchbrand in Kapsel bei 1000°C</p>
</div>
</div>
</div><!--item -->
<div class="carousel-item">
<img src="assets/images/G3S.jpg" class="d-block w-100" alt="...">
<div class="container">
<div class="carousel-caption">
<h5>VASE</h5>
<p>Steinzeug, bei 1300°C red. gebrannt, danach Rauchbrand in Kapsel bei 1000°C</p>
</div>
</div>
</div><!--item -->
<div class="carousel-item">
<img src="assets/images/G4S.jpg" class="d-block w-100" alt="...">
<div class="container">
<div class="carousel-caption">
<h5>GEFÄSS</h5>
<p>Steinzeugton, bei 1100°C oxid. gebrannt, danach Rauchbrand in Kapsel bei 1000°C</p>
</div>
</div>
</div><!--item -->
</div><!--End Inner -->
<a class="carousel-control-prev" href="#carouselActWrx" role="button" data-slide="prev">
<span class="carousel-control-prev-icon" aria-hidden="true"></span>
<span class="sr-only">Previous</span>
</a>
<a class="carousel-control-next" href="#carouselActWrx" role="button" data-slide="next">
<span class="carousel-control-next-icon" aria-hidden="true"></span>
<span class="sr-only">Next</span>
</a>
</div><!--End carouselActWrx -->
<!--New html caption -->
<div id="capt_carousel">
<div class="capt-below">
<span></span>
</div>
</div>
this the css:
.capt-below {
padding-top: 20px;
font-family: 'Open Sans', sans-serif;
text-align: center;
color: #7c8089;
}
.capt-below h5 {
font-weight: 400;
font-size: 14px;
}
.capt-below p {
font-weight: 300;
font-size: 12px;
}
#capt_carousel{
margin-top: 15px;
border-top: 2px solid #7c8089;
}
and this the script:
$(function() {
$('#carouselActWrx').carousel();
var caption = $('div.carousel-item:nth-child(1) .carousel-caption');
$('#capt_carousel span').html(caption.html());
caption.css('display','none');
$('#carouselActWrx').on('slide.bs.carousel', function(evt) {
var caption = $('div.carousel-item:nth-child(' + ($(evt.relatedTarget).index()+1) + ') .carousel-caption');
$('#capt_carousel span').html(caption.html());
caption.css('display','none');
});
});
Would be nice if someone would help finding a solution…
Thanks in advance.