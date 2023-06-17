How to keep Bootstrap Carousel paused until it enters the viewport

Please can anyone help?

I have a Bootstrap text-only carousel positioned about halfway down my page and what I’d like is for the carousel not to run until the viewer scrolls down and the carousel enters the viewport so the viewer will not miss the first of several slides.

Here is my test page. You’ll find the carousel by scrolling about halfway down. https://cleardirectionhypnotherapy.co.uk

Having only a very limited understanding of JS, I’ve already found and tried a couple of ways of doing this, but neither worked for me, although possibly because I’m not clear whether these scripts are strictly ‘plug-and-play’, and if not, how and where to make minor alterations to my HTML and the JS so that both can connect and do their stuff.

Here are the 2 methods I’ve already tried (and failed) to get working.

https://github.com/moagrius/isOnScreen

https://stackoverflow.com/questions/29733942/how-to-keep-bootstrap-carousel-paused-until-it-enters-in-the-viewport

Can anyone offer advice as to how this can be done with code examples and simple step-by-step instructions? Please share examples and how to integrate.