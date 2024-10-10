How to I go about displaying a Mark Down file in a normal web browser? GitHub has readme files that have mark down syntax in their ascii files that a Mark Down interpreter will format and display for us in a nice asthetic display. But what if we want to have this done on our own? ChatGPT suggested some HTML code that did not do anything at atll. A FireFox extension was supposed to work, but it did nothing.

And knowing how to do this is very useful. A lot of open source projects have a README.MD file or a CHANGELOG.MD file that can help us install a benefitial CMS to help us save the world.

I imagine there must be some easy way allowed to us to make this happen in HTML CSS with JAVASCRIPT.