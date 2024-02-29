Replacing modal with 4 modal buttons that open up to 4 videos

Is that what I would be doing here?
I don’t know how difficult this is going to be.
Click on a button, it opens into a video, click close button, click on a different button, opens into a video.
Starting point: https://jsfiddle.net/j759xac4/1/
Example: https://getbootstrap.com/docs/4.0/components/modal/
For this to work, what is the logic I need to know?
My thinking would be this:
(function manageButtonA() {
}());
(function manageButtonB() {
}());
(function manageButtonC() {
}());
(function manageButtonD() {
function handleModal(modalId) {
const modal = document.getElementById(modalId);
modal.classList.remove("open");
}
function hideContainer(containerSelector) {
const container = document.querySelector(containerSelector);
container.classList.add("hide");
}
function resetPage() {
handleModal("myModal");
}
function exitClickHandler() {
videoPlayer.players.forEach(function(player) {
player.destroy();
});
resetPage();
// Initialize the video when the button is clicked
loadPlayer.add(".buttonD", {
videoId: "CHahce95B1g"
});
console.log("hit");
}
const exitButton = document.querySelector(".exit");
exitButton.addEventListener("click", exitClickHandler);
}());