Replacing modal with 4 modal buttons that open up to 4 videos

Is that what I would be doing here?

I don’t know how difficult this is going to be.

Click on a button, it opens into a video, click close button, click on a different button, opens into a video.

Starting point: https://jsfiddle.net/j759xac4/1/

Example: https://getbootstrap.com/docs/4.0/components/modal/

For this to work, what is the logic I need to know?

My thinking would be this:

(function manageButtonA() {
}());

(function manageButtonB() {
}());

(function manageButtonC() {
}());

(function manageButtonD() {

  function handleModal(modalId) {
    const modal = document.getElementById(modalId);
    modal.classList.remove("open");
  }

  function hideContainer(containerSelector) {
    const container = document.querySelector(containerSelector);
    container.classList.add("hide");
  }


  function resetPage() {
    handleModal("myModal");
  }

  function exitClickHandler() {
    videoPlayer.players.forEach(function(player) {
      player.destroy();
    });
    resetPage();

    // Initialize the video when the button is clicked
    loadPlayer.add(".buttonD", {
      videoId: "CHahce95B1g"
    });

    console.log("hit");

  }
  const exitButton = document.querySelector(".exit");
  exitButton.addEventListener("click", exitClickHandler);

}());