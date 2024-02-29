Replacing modal with 4 modal buttons that open up to 4 videos

Is that what I would be doing here?

I don’t know how difficult this is going to be.

Click on a button, it opens into a video, click close button, click on a different button, opens into a video.

Starting point: https://jsfiddle.net/j759xac4/1/

Example: https://getbootstrap.com/docs/4.0/components/modal/

For this to work, what is the logic I need to know?

My thinking would be this: