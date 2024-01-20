Closing a modal

asasass: asasass: const close = document.querySelector(".close"); const resetVideo = close; resetVideo.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler() { resetVideo.removeEventListener("click", resetVideoHandler); player.destroy(); myModal.classList.remove("open"); console.log("hit"); });

The above is the code that closes the modal when you click close.

Replicate that code but do it for the modal not the button.

Change all the variables accordingly and add the event listener to the modal and not .close

e.g.This is unchecked as typing on a mobile at the moment but you should get the idea.

const close2 = document.querySelector(".myModal"); const resetVideo2= close2; resetVideo2.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler2() { resetVideo2.removeEventListener("click", resetVideoHandler2); player.destroy(); myModal.classList.remove("open"); console.log("hit"); });

Once you have it working you could have the event listeners call a single named function instead of two routines.

As I said I’m only on a mobile at moment so you’ll have to wait until tomorrow if you can’t do it yourself.