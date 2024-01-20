Closing a modal

Clicking the close button while the video is playing shuts it off.
Clicking on the background while it is playing does not.
I am trying to fix that so when the background is clicked, it does shut off.
https://jsfiddle.net/edkr2w7p/
function createResetHandler(player) {
const myModal = document.querySelector("#myModal");
const close = document.querySelector(".close");
const resetVideo = close;
resetVideo.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler() {
resetVideo.removeEventListener("click", resetVideoHandler);
player.destroy();
myModal.classList.remove("open");
console.log("hit");
});
}
PaulOB
You will need to duplicate the js that you are doing for .close but do it for the overlay as well. You should be able to work that out as I already added an event listener to it to close the modal.
I don’t understand, what do you mean the overlay?
PaulOB
Look at my demo. What two elements do I add a click listener that will close the modal? One is the close button and the other is…,
Now only the 1st video shuts off when the x button is clicked.
https://jsfiddle.net/7vwogtqa/
Up to your question.
close
I don’t understand still what you mean by duplicate the javascript.
(function (d) {
const myModal = d.querySelector("#myModal");
const close = d.querySelector(".close");
close.addEventListener("click", clickMenu);
myModal.addEventListener("click", clickMenu);
function clickMenu() {
myModal.classList.remove("open");
}
})(document);
(function (d) {
const myModal = d.querySelector("#myModal");
const close = d.querySelector(".blog-pager");
close.addEventListener("click", clickMenu);
myModal.addEventListener("click", clickMenu);
function clickMenu() {
myModal.classList.remove("open");
}
})(document);
PaulOB
The above is the code that closes the modal when you click close.
Replicate that code but do it for the modal not the button.
Change all the variables accordingly and add the event listener to the modal and not .close
e.g.This is unchecked as typing on a mobile at the moment but you should get the idea.
const close2 = document.querySelector(".myModal");
const resetVideo2= close2;
resetVideo2.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler2() {
resetVideo2.removeEventListener("click", resetVideoHandler2);
player.destroy();
myModal.classList.remove("open");
console.log("hit");
});
Once you have it working you could have the event listeners call a single named function instead of two routines.
As I said I’m only on a mobile at moment so you’ll have to wait until tomorrow if you can’t do it yourself.
too confusing. I’ll wait.
AI came up with this that works: https://jsfiddle.net/vbu2k9yr/3/
Now I’m trying to improve it.
function createResetHandler(player) {
const myModal = document.querySelector("#myModal");
const close = document.querySelector(".close");
const ytplayer0 = document.querySelector("#ytplayer0");
function clickMenu() {
if (player && player.getIframe() && ytplayer0 && player.getIframe().id === ytplayer0.id) {
player.destroy();
myModal.classList.remove("open");
console.log("hit");
}
}
close.addEventListener("click", clickMenu);
myModal.addEventListener("click", clickMenu);
}
PaulOB
That’s basically what I told you to do.
Would I be able to get it to work without the if statement?
These were taken from older codes:
They all use destroy.
const resetVideos = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideos.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler() {
video.parentElement.player.destroy();
console.log('hit')
});
})
function createResetHandler(player) {
const exitButton = player.getIframe().closest(".container")
const resetVideo = exitButton.querySelector(".exit");
resetVideo.addEventListener('click', function resetVideoHandler() {
resetVideo.removeEventListener('click', resetVideoHandler);
player.destroy();
console.log('hit')
});
}
function createResetHandler(player) {
const exitBtn = player.getIframe().closest('.container').querySelector('.exit');
exitBtn.addEventListener('click', function resetVideoHandler() {
player.destroy();
console.log('hit')
});
}
function createResetHandler(player) {
const exitBtn = player.getIframe().closest('.container')
const exitBtnb = exitBtn.querySelector('.exit');
exitBtn.addEventListener('click', function resetVideoHandler() {
exitBtn.removeEventListener('click', resetVideoHandler);
player.destroy();
console.log('hit')
});
}
let resetHandlerDone = false;
function createResetHandler(player) {
if (resetHandlerDone) return;
resetHandlerDone = true;
function resetVideoHandler() {
player.destroy();
console.log('hit')
}
const resetVideos = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideos.forEach(function resetVideo(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", resetVideoHandler);
});
}
let resetHandlerDone = false;
function createResetHandler(player) {
if (resetHandlerDone) return;
resetHandlerDone = true;
const resetVideos = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideos.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler() {
player.destroy();
});
});
}
let resetHandlerDone = false;
function createResetHandler(player) {
if (resetHandlerDone) return;
resetHandlerDone = true;
function resetVideoHandler() {
player.destroy();
console.log('hit')
}
const resetVideos = document.querySelectorAll('.exit');
for (let i = 0; i < resetVideos.length; i++) {
resetVideos[i].addEventListener('click', resetVideoHandler);
}
}
function createResetHandler(player) {
const resetVideos = document.querySelectorAll('.exit');
for (let i = 0; i < resetVideos.length; i++) {
resetVideos[i].addEventListener('click', function resetVideoHandler() {
player.destroy();
});
}
}
function Once(fn) {
let run = true
return function(...args) {
if (!run) return
run = false
return fn(...args)
}
}
const createResetHandler = Once(function(player) {
const resetVideos = document.querySelectorAll('.exit')
resetVideos.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener('click', function resetVideoHandler() {
player.destroy()
console.log('hit')
})
})
})
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler() {
video.parentElement.querySelector(".wrap").player.destroy();
console.log("hit");
});
})
const createResetHandler = Once(function(player) {
function resetVideoHandler() {
player.destroy();
console.log('hit')
}
const resetVideos = document.querySelectorAll('.exit');
for (let i = 0; i < resetVideos.length; i++) {
resetVideos[i].addEventListener('click', resetVideoHandler);
}
})
function createResetHandler(player) {
document.addEventListener("click", function({
target
}) {
if (target.closest(".exit")) {
player.destroy();
console.log("hit")
}
}, {
once: true
});
}
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100);
createResetHandler(player);
}
To remove the if statement, I was told:
You can restructure your HTML so that the close element is outside the modal element.
Here is the code without the if statement: https://jsfiddle.net/hypd6m4b/
function createResetHandler(player) {
const myModal = document.querySelector("#myModal");
const close = document.querySelector(".close");
const ytplayer0 = document.querySelector("#ytplayer0");
function clickMenu() {
player.destroy();
myModal.classList.remove("open");
console.log("hit");
}
close.addEventListener("click", clickMenu);
myModal.addEventListener("click", clickMenu);
}
“Script error.” comes up in console log.
When I click on a 2nd video, any video.
“Script error.” comes up in console log.
PaulOB
12
I think you’ll needs to ask this JS question in the JS forum now as the original question was about coding the popup but now has moved on to a more specific JS question…
