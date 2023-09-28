Help with using async

Hello,

I am tring to call to an API from my script, for some reason it does not wait for a response, it just moves past, anyone have any idea as to what I am doing wrong?

async function checkForValid() { alert('gothere'); let url = 'https://site.com/api/v2/customers/' + document.getElementById(cuid_id).value; let key = 'dafdsfas_dgsfgsdfgfdsfd_dsfsd'; (async () => { let checkLogin = await fetch(url, {method:'GET', headers: {'Authorization': 'Basic ' + btoa(key + ':')}}); data = (await checkLogin.json()) alert(data); })(); alert(data); }

I left in my test spots.

when i run this it gets to the ‘gothere’ but then just moves on by…

Thank you for any help.