Controlling await

I have this function seriesSteps, during page load this is called, it will execute all steps,
the display is dynamic loading page where I have div to load that page,
I have button to “goTo” what I want if the current step is executed example showLogs(2) , then I want to click the goTo button
and I want to specify what steps I want to execute, example readMessages(3) when readMessages(3) is executed after it is done, I want all the remaining steps will be executed like
await showBlockList(3); until go down to
doneProcess()
Is this possible ?
async function seriesSteps(){
await display(2);
await showLogs(2);
await readMessages(2);
await display(3);
await showLogs(3);
await readMessages(3);
await showBlockList(3);
await display(4);
await showLogs(4);
await readMessages(4);
await display(5);
await showLogs(5);
await readMessages(5);
await display(6);
await showLogs(6);
await readMessages(6);
await doneProcess();
}
$('#goTo').on('click',function(){
await display(nextpage)//ex: 5
});