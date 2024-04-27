Controlling await

JavaScript
1

I have this function seriesSteps, during page load this is called, it will execute all steps,
the display is dynamic loading page where I have div to load that page,
I have button to “goTo” what I want if the current step is executed example showLogs(2) , then I want to click the goTo button
and I want to specify what steps I want to execute, example readMessages(3) when readMessages(3) is executed after it is done, I want all the remaining steps will be executed like await showBlockList(3); until go down to doneProcess()

Is this possible ?

async function seriesSteps(){

        await display(2);    
        await showLogs(2);
        await readMessages(2);    

        await display(3);    
        await showLogs(3);
        await readMessages(3);
		await showBlockList(3);

        await display(4);    
        await showLogs(4);
        await readMessages(4);


        await display(5);    
        await showLogs(5);
        await readMessages(5);

        await display(6);    
        await showLogs(6);
        await readMessages(6);
        await doneProcess();

}

$('#goTo').on('click',function(){
     
     await display(nextpage)//ex: 5

});
2

Are all those functions actually asynchronous? (Do they need to be?)