Promise pending when JSON has been returned

I feel like I’m misunderstanding something fundamental about the JavaScript fetch API.

My ultimate goal here is to make a call to my PHP, get a response in JSON, and then do something in JavaScript when that response comes back. But I can’t get even a very stripped-down version to behave as I would expect. I’ve been looking at tutorials for hours, but I seem to be missing something crucial.

Here’s my index.php file, which generates two buttons:

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> </head> <button class="btn">Test Button 1</button> <button class="btn">Test Button 2</button> <script src="test.js"></script> </body> </html>

This is the test.js file:

const btns = document.querySelectorAll('.btn'); function btnFunc() { output = asyncFunc() .then(response => console.log(response)); console.log(output); } async function asyncFunc() { const response = await fetch('/target.php'); return response.json(); } btns.forEach( btn => btn.addEventListener('click', btnFunc) );

And finally, this is target.php, which just sends back some JSON:

<?php header('Content-type: application/json'); echo json_encode(['foo' => 1, 'bar' => 2]);

What I would expect to be logged to the console is two instances of my JSON data. Instead, I’m getting this:

Promise { <state>: "pending" } Object { foo: 1, bar: 2 }