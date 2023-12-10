Promise pending when JSON has been returned

JavaScript
1

I feel like I’m misunderstanding something fundamental about the JavaScript fetch API.

My ultimate goal here is to make a call to my PHP, get a response in JSON, and then do something in JavaScript when that response comes back. But I can’t get even a very stripped-down version to behave as I would expect. I’ve been looking at tutorials for hours, but I seem to be missing something crucial.

Here’s my index.php file, which generates two buttons:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
	<head>
		<meta charset="utf-8">
	</head>
	<button class="btn">Test Button 1</button>
	<button class="btn">Test Button 2</button>
	<script src="test.js"></script>
	</body>
</html>

This is the test.js file:

const btns = document.querySelectorAll('.btn');

function btnFunc() {
	output = asyncFunc()
		.then(response => console.log(response));
	console.log(output);
}

async function asyncFunc() {
	const response = await fetch('/target.php');
	return response.json();
}

btns.forEach( btn => btn.addEventListener('click', btnFunc) );

And finally, this is target.php, which just sends back some JSON:

<?php

header('Content-type: application/json');
echo json_encode(['foo' => 1, 'bar' => 2]);

What I would expect to be logged to the console is two instances of my JSON data. Instead, I’m getting this:

Promise { <state>: "pending" }
Object { foo: 1, bar: 2 }

Why is the promise still pending when I’ve returned a response to it from asyncFunc? How can I get the JSON back out of the fetch request so I can work with it? I’ve been looking at tutorials, but they all seem to stop with logging it to the console inside the fetch function, and I feel like it’s the next step I’m missing.

2

You seem to be misunderstanding how promises and maybe specifically how .then() works.

The .then function returns a new promise that is resolved with whatever the value returned by the callback function is, so your output variable is assigned that new promise. You then log your output variable and you see in the console that it is a promise (your first log message).

Later, the original json promise resolves and your .then callback is run with the result, which you then log as the response variable and see is the json you expect (your second log message).

If you want your output variable to contain the JSON result, you need to await your asyncFunction rather than call .then().

async function btnFunc(){
    const output = await asyncFunc();
    console.log(output);
}