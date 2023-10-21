Dealing with function callbacks

sibertius: sibertius: But using Javascript you cannot return any data directly from a fetch()

Well you kinda can, but I think I understand your point. To use a more concrete example (source), consider the following Ruby code:

require 'net/http' require 'json' url = 'https://api.github.com/users/jameshibbard' uri = URI(url) response = JSON.parse(Net::HTTP.get(uri)) puts response['public_repos'] puts 'Hello!'

As one might expect, this code makes a request to the GitHub API to fetch my user data. It then parses the response, outputs the number of public repos attributed to my GitHub account and finally prints “Hello!” to the screen. Execution goes from top to bottom.

Contrast that with the equivalent JavaScript version:

fetch('https://api.github.com/users/jameshibbard') .then(res => res.json()) .then(json => console.log(json.public_repos)); console.log('Hello!');

If you run this code, it will output “Hello!” to the screen, then after a short delay, the number of public repos attributed to my GitHub account.

Does this describe the concept you are having trouble wrapping your head around?