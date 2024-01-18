Proper syntax for arrow functions; async; await; promise

As an amateur I make small games. One of them works properly with all fashioned call to functions and I’m trying to rewrite it in todays Javascript. I came up with this:

const loadingGame = async function() { return new Promise((resolve, reject) => { let y = 0 setTimeout(() => { for (i = 0; i < 10; i++) { y++ } console.log('Loading game completed.') resolve(y) }, 10000) }) } const checkTurn = async function() { setTimeout(function() { if (polling === false) { console.log("It's my turn to play so I no need to check that..."); return; } console.log('Checking if it"s my turn to play'); $.post( 'checkTurn.php', { gameId: gameId, friendly_gameDB: friendly_gameDB, Username: denBrukeren, }, function(data, status) { myObj = JSON.parse(data); turnPlay = myObj[0]['turnPlay']; } ); if (turnPlay === friendly.name) { polling = false; friendly.isMyTurn = true; const result = await loadingGame(); } console.log('Check if it is my turn to play again after 5 sec.'); checkTurn(); }, 5000); } checkTurn();

From what I read it seems ok? But I get an error with that line:

const result = await loadingGame();

The error being: await is only valid in async functions and the top level bodies of modules

Please be patient and try to explain me like you are talking to a 5 years old. My head is quite spinning since yesterday I try to make sense in the syntax of those ‘new’ things.

Thanks for help.