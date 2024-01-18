Proper syntax for arrow functions; async; await; promise

As an amateur I make small games. One of them works properly with all fashioned call to functions and I’m trying to rewrite it in todays Javascript. I came up with this:
const loadingGame = async function() {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
let y = 0
setTimeout(() => {
for (i = 0; i < 10; i++) {
y++
}
console.log('Loading game completed.')
resolve(y)
}, 10000)
})
}
const checkTurn = async function() {
setTimeout(function() {
if (polling === false) {
console.log("It's my turn to play so I no need to check that...");
return;
}
console.log('Checking if it"s my turn to play');
$.post(
'checkTurn.php', {
gameId: gameId,
friendly_gameDB: friendly_gameDB,
Username: denBrukeren,
},
function(data, status) {
myObj = JSON.parse(data);
turnPlay = myObj[0]['turnPlay'];
}
);
if (turnPlay === friendly.name) {
polling = false;
friendly.isMyTurn = true;
const result = await loadingGame();
}
console.log('Check if it is my turn to play again after 5 sec.');
checkTurn();
}, 5000);
}
checkTurn();
From what I read it seems ok? But I get an error with that line:
const result = await loadingGame();
The error being: await is only valid in async functions and the top level bodies of modules
Please be patient and try to explain me like you are talking to a 5 years old. My head is quite spinning since yesterday I try to make sense in the syntax of those ‘new’ things.
Thanks for help.