Hello,

In the .gitlab-ci.yml file, I have the following commands:

include: - local: '.Project1.yml' - local: '.Project2.yml'

I want something like the following to be displayed before running the Runner:

1- All 2- Project 1 3- Project 2

If the user enters the number 1 , all runners will be executed, if the user enters the number 2 , the runner related to Project 1 , and if the user enters the number 3 , the runner related to Project 2 will be executed.

Is such a thing possible?

Thank you.