Is this an account permission issue?

Hello,

A GitLab server already has a number of projects. An account has been created for me and I want to create a GitLab Runner for these projects. I created a .gitlab-ci.yml file in the project and wrote commands like the following in it:

stages: - build - deploy cache: paths: - node_modules/ build-project: stage: build script: - rm -rf node_modules - cd /SOURCE/ - git clone http://USER:PASS@IP/jason/project.git tags: - backend - project deploy-project: stage: deploy script: - cd /YAML - docker compose up -d project tags: - backend - project

I created a runner for this project in the CI/CD Settings section. Now in the Pipelines section I get the permission related error:

Running with gitlab-runner 16.11.0 (91a27b2a) on project ETyfPxwzq, system ID: s_a88f5fe318c9 Preparing the "shell" executor Using Shell (bash) executor... Preparing environment Running on Project-Server... Getting source from Git repository Fetching changes with git depth set to 20... Reinitialized existing Git repository in /YAML/builds/ETyfPxwzq/0/jason/project/.git/ remote: You are not allowed to download code from this project. fatal: unable to access 'http://IP/jason/project.git/': The requested URL returned error: 403 ERROR: Job failed: exit status 1

I’m guessing it’s a problem with my user account because when I create a new project myself and use the same .gitlab-ci.yml I don’t get any errors.

Which part of my account should I check?

Thank you.