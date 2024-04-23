Runner sees the old .gitlab-ci.yml file

Server Config
1

Hello,
The old .gitlab-ci.yml file was as follows:

stages:
  - build
  - deploy
cache:
  paths:
    - node_modules/
build:
  stage: build
   script:
    - mkdir -p node_modules/
    - rm -rf /data/banner
    - cd /data/
    - git clone http://172.20.2.57/project/banner.git
deploy:
  stage: deploy
  script:
    - cd /data/YAML
    - docker compose up -d
    - docker compose restart banner

I modified the .gitlab-ci.yml file as follows:

stages:
  - build
  - deploy
cache:
  paths:
    - node_modules/
build:
  stage: build
   script:
    - mkdir -p node_modules/
    - rm -rf /data/banner
    - cd /data/
deploy:
  stage: deploy
  script:
    - cd /data/YAML
    - docker compose up -d
    - docker compose restart banner

I started and stopped the runner and I also used the clear runner caches button, but Runner still sees the old .gitlab-ci.yml file:

Running with gitlab-runner 16.10.0 (81ab07f6)
  on Banner 58HB9Us2w, system ID: s_a88f5fe318c9
Preparing the "shell" executor
00:00
Using Shell (bash) executor...
Preparing environment
00:00
Running on Server...
Getting source from Git repository
00:01
Fetching changes with git depth set to 20...
Reinitialized existing Git repository in /home/gitlab-runner/builds/58HB9Us2w/0/project/banner/.git/
remote: You are not allowed to download code from this project.
fatal: unable to access 'http://172.20.2.57/project/banner.git/': The requested URL returned error: 403
ERROR: Job failed: exit status 1

What is the problem?

Cheers.

2

Hi,
It showed:

WARNING: Checking for jobs... failed                runner=LNx4c732w status=POST http://172.20.2.57/api/v4/jobs/request: 409 Conflict

The config.toml file is as below:

concurrent = 1
check_interval = 0
connection_max_age = "15m0s"
shutdown_timeout = 0

[session_server]
  session_timeout = 1800

[[runners]]
  name = "Banner"
  url = "http://172.20.2.57"
  id = 6
  token = "glrt-LNx4c732wd_U_KUkU3Lf"
  token_obtained_at = 2024-04-23T07:37:37Z
  token_expires_at = 0001-01-01T00:00:00Z
  executor = "shell"
  [runners.cache]
    MaxUploadedArchiveSize = 0