Runner sees the old .gitlab-ci.yml file

Hello,
The old .gitlab-ci.yml file was as follows:
stages:
- build
- deploy
cache:
paths:
- node_modules/
build:
stage: build
script:
- mkdir -p node_modules/
- rm -rf /data/banner
- cd /data/
- git clone http://172.20.2.57/project/banner.git
deploy:
stage: deploy
script:
- cd /data/YAML
- docker compose up -d
- docker compose restart banner
I modified the .gitlab-ci.yml file as follows:
stages:
- build
- deploy
cache:
paths:
- node_modules/
build:
stage: build
script:
- mkdir -p node_modules/
- rm -rf /data/banner
- cd /data/
deploy:
stage: deploy
script:
- cd /data/YAML
- docker compose up -d
- docker compose restart banner
I started and stopped the runner and I also used the clear runner caches button, but Runner still sees the old .gitlab-ci.yml file:
Running with gitlab-runner 16.10.0 (81ab07f6)
on Banner 58HB9Us2w, system ID: s_a88f5fe318c9
Preparing the "shell" executor
00:00
Using Shell (bash) executor...
Preparing environment
00:00
Running on Server...
Getting source from Git repository
00:01
Fetching changes with git depth set to 20...
Reinitialized existing Git repository in /home/gitlab-runner/builds/58HB9Us2w/0/project/banner/.git/
remote: You are not allowed to download code from this project.
fatal: unable to access 'http://172.20.2.57/project/banner.git/': The requested URL returned error: 403
ERROR: Job failed: exit status 1
What is the problem?
Cheers.