Runner sees the old .gitlab-ci.yml file

Hello,

The old .gitlab-ci.yml file was as follows:

stages: - build - deploy cache: paths: - node_modules/ build: stage: build script: - mkdir -p node_modules/ - rm -rf /data/banner - cd /data/ - git clone http://172.20.2.57/project/banner.git deploy: stage: deploy script: - cd /data/YAML - docker compose up -d - docker compose restart banner

I modified the .gitlab-ci.yml file as follows:

stages: - build - deploy cache: paths: - node_modules/ build: stage: build script: - mkdir -p node_modules/ - rm -rf /data/banner - cd /data/ deploy: stage: deploy script: - cd /data/YAML - docker compose up -d - docker compose restart banner

I started and stopped the runner and I also used the clear runner caches button, but Runner still sees the old .gitlab-ci.yml file:

Running with gitlab-runner 16.10.0 (81ab07f6) on Banner 58HB9Us2w, system ID: s_a88f5fe318c9 Preparing the "shell" executor 00:00 Using Shell (bash) executor... Preparing environment 00:00 Running on Server... Getting source from Git repository 00:01 Fetching changes with git depth set to 20... Reinitialized existing Git repository in /home/gitlab-runner/builds/58HB9Us2w/0/project/banner/.git/ remote: You are not allowed to download code from this project. fatal: unable to access 'http://172.20.2.57/project/banner.git/': The requested URL returned error: 403 ERROR: Job failed: exit status 1

What is the problem?

Cheers.