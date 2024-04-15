How to write a .gitlab-ci.yml file?

Hello,

I have two servers as follows:

GitLab: GitLab Server Runner: Docker and GitLab-Runner

I created a Node.js file on the GitLab server and I want to run this file through Nginx and Node.js containers. I know that I should have two Dockerfile and .gitlab-ci.yml files on the GitLab server.

The Dockerfile is as follows:

FROM node:latest as build-stage RUN mkdir -p /usr/src/app WORKDIR /usr/src/app COPY package*.json /usr/src/app/package.json RUN npm install RUN npm update COPY . /usr/src/app EXPOSE 3000 #production stage FROM nginx:latest as production-stage COPY --from=build-stage /usr/src/app /usr/share/nginx/html COPY ./cfiles/default.conf /etc/nginx/conf.d/default.conf EXPOSE 80 CMD nginx -g 'daemon off;'

The default.conf is as follows:

upstream nodejs { server nodejs:3000; } server { listen 80; server_name default_server; error_log /var/log/nginx/error.system-default.log; access_log /var/log/nginx/access.system-default.log; charset utf-8; root /usr/share/nginx/html; index index.html index.php index.js; location ~ \.js$ { proxy_pass http://nodejs; proxy_http_version 1.1; proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade; proxy_set_header Connection 'upgrade'; proxy_set_header Host $host; proxy_cache_bypass $http_upgrade; } location / { autoindex on; try_files $uri $uri/ $uri.html =404; } }

But I don’t know what to do about the .gitlab-ci.yml file. I searched the internet for examples, but none of them related to what I want to do.

Please advice me.

Thank you.