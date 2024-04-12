Configuring GitLab Runner with Node.js

Hello,

My scenario is as follows:

GitLab Server ---> GitLab Runner ---> Docker Containers (Nginx, Node.js, Redis, etc.)

I want to run a GitLab Runner alongside the containers that will automatically apply changes made to the code on the GitLab server to the website. I found the following articles:

https://medium.com/intelligent-computing/how-to-setup-automatic-deployment-from-gitlab-to-ubuntu-dbe56fdd5884

https://addissoftware.com/ci-cd-with-gitlab-runner-automatically-deploy-the-latest-version-of-your-web-application/

But none of them have explained how Nginx and Node.js containers can access the code that is in the GitLab server!

I would be grateful if someone could guide me in this example.

Thank you.