Feedback on learners first website

Can I have some constructive feedback on my first website please?
It’s only for my eyes only but wanted to learn along the way.
It’s basically a site so I can keep track on few things when I buy fix and sell cars
Not expecting to win any prizes for it just want to learn and I’d like to receive feedback. Oh and the data on the site currently is test data and has no meaning.
Thanks!
The big thing that sticks out is the lack of contrast, which may be intentional, but can be hard for others to use.
The big concern would be the color choices on the dark background, and the colored text on the light. Depending on the size, can be hard to see.
I use this site to check my colors just to ensure it’s not going to cause issues for others.
https://webaim.org/resources/contrastchecker/
That and maybe some more padding in a couple places: around the outside, on the titles of the dark grey bar.
But overall, very solid first swnig…
rpkamp
#3
I’m with Dave on the contrast. Especially the links in the headers (Complete, Add, Before) in the second screen shot are really hard to read.
Other than that I can’t find much fault with it. It looks clean and to the point