Feedback needed on product card design

I am currently developing a device using LVGL to search for electronic components and manage their stock. As I am new to UI/UX design (I’m only 15 y/o), I would greatly appreciate your feedback and tips on improving the UI, specifically for the product cards and detail pages.

For the product cards, I’m uncertain about the optimal placement of the items, and the Details button doesn’t seem quite right, though I can’t seem to find the issue. On the detail page, the layout also seems off, especially for the description area, which can be quite long and appears awkward.

I am using Squareline Studio for my UI design. Any advice on enhancing these aspects and the overall design would be highly valuable.

Thanks!

Here are screenshots of my current product card and detail page: