Domain Names & Emails Help, Please

I’ve got 2 blogs with very similar names, and associated email addresses.

1 ezine’s been set up for me and loaded with a 400 email sequence, and Alessandro very kindly helped me set up the 2nd, which I write emails for with AI’s help ; and I post 3 times a week.

My question arises because I need names for 2 new sites.

one’s for an MLM program, and the other’s for a software suite I can sell access to via subscription; hopefully earning passive income via affiliates sending subscribers.

I don’t want to have to monitor 4 business email addresses, or confuse visitors with site names.

I’ve got, for example; mydomainname_com & myverysimilardomainname_com.

if I get mydomainname_net & info for the sites then use the com for the ezines & segment subscribers into ‘freebie seekers,’ ‘MLM,’ ‘AI’ lists etc. Could I avoid confusing them over who’s mailing them & why different domain name extensions are involved?

I’m in danger of complicating my life with 4 sites going on, though I’m managing to schedule blog and ezine posts in advance at the moment, so I don’t want to have to check 4 email addresses every day.

I realise this is a bit convoluted and involved so T.I.A. for any help and suggestions