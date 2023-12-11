Domain and host

Please accept my apologies for my question. I am just starting.

I have just finished coding for a two-page website to display art work. Its purpose is to be used as a business card or for job applications. I do not wish it to come with an email account. My objectives are simple and straightforward, and I cannot find a host that meets them. Can I find a domain independently from the host? I studied Mathematics and I love coding. With some help from you I hope to do more of this.