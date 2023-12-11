Please accept my apologies for my question. I am just starting.
I have just finished coding for a two-page website to display art work. Its purpose is to be used as a business card or for job applications. I do not wish it to come with an email account. My objectives are simple and straightforward, and I cannot find a host that meets them. Can I find a domain independently from the host? I studied Mathematics and I love coding. With some help from you I hope to do more of this.
Please accept my apologies for my question. I am just starting.
Yes, you can get a domain at a domain registrar like namecheap.com or godaddy. Now of course you will need to host your site somewhere to get it on the Internet but the domain and host don’t need to be offered by the same company. You can host your site on like bluehost and have your domain registered on namecheap. Namecheap will then point the domain at bluehost.
I hope that answers your question.