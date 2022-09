Hello there,

I have 2 errors when executing “docker-compose up”

docker-databaseimportexport-1 | ERROR 1396 (HY000) at line 1: Operation CREATE USER failed for ‘s.je’@‘%’

docker-databaseimportexport-1 | ERROR 1396 (HY000) at line 1: Operation CREATE USER failed for ‘student’@‘%’

Does someone already had this problem and found the solution ?

Thanks