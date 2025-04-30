Laravel and database configuration

Hello,
In a Laravel project, the
database.php file looks like this:
'mariadb' => [
'driver' => 'mariadb',
'url' => env('DB_URL'),
'host' => env('DB_HOST', 'db'),
'port' => env('DB_PORT', '3306'),
'database' => env('DB_DATABASE', 'laravel'),
'username' => env('DB_USERNAME', 'root'),
'password' => env('DB_PASSWORD', ''),
'unix_socket' => env('DB_SOCKET', ''),
'charset' => env('DB_CHARSET', 'utf8mb4'),
I want to create an
.env file like below:
DB_CONNECTION=mysql
DB_HOST=127.0.0.1
DB_PORT=3306
DB_DATABASE=
DB_USERNAME=
DB_PASSWORD=secret
What should the name of
DB_DATABASE and
DB_USERNAME be? Should this information be the same as the
database.php file?
Thank you.