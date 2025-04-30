Laravel and database configuration

Hello,

In a Laravel project, the database.php file looks like this:

'mariadb' => [ 'driver' => 'mariadb', 'url' => env('DB_URL'), 'host' => env('DB_HOST', 'db'), 'port' => env('DB_PORT', '3306'), 'database' => env('DB_DATABASE', 'laravel'), 'username' => env('DB_USERNAME', 'root'), 'password' => env('DB_PASSWORD', ''), 'unix_socket' => env('DB_SOCKET', ''), 'charset' => env('DB_CHARSET', 'utf8mb4'),

I want to create an .env file like below:

DB_CONNECTION=mysql DB_HOST=127.0.0.1 DB_PORT=3306 DB_DATABASE= DB_USERNAME= DB_PASSWORD=secret

What should the name of DB_DATABASE and DB_USERNAME be? Should this information be the same as the database.php file?

Thank you.