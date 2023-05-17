DevSecCon24 2023 FREE registration now open!

:loudspeaker: Calling all DevSecOps enthusiasts! :star2: DevSecCon24 registration is NOW OPEN! :scream:

DevSecCon24 is where experts, thought leaders, and practitioners gather to explore the latest in secure software development. Mark 27th June on your calendars for a day packed with inspiring sessions, panel discussions, and networking opportunities. And the best part? You can enjoy it all FREE from the comfort of your own workspace!

Whether you’re a developer, security pro, or just love cybersecurity, this event has something for everyone. Get ready for deep dives into secure coding, threat modeling, secure CI/CD pipelines, cloud security, and more.

If you have any questions, reach out to us at info@devseccon.com or any of our social media pages: Twitter: @devseccon, LinkedIn: DevSecCon, Facebook: DevSecCon!

To register visit link

FYI, I’m going to leave this open because it is a free event (just checked) and related to our industry…

