Creating scaleable SVG file folder tabs

HTML & CSS
213

Okay Paul I took your latest code and the only thing I changed about it was I copied over the new table data based upon my reassignment of the styles and exchanging a few styles. Before I go any further I am uploading the code because I see the background behind the tabs. Do you see it too? I haven’t updated the anchors; I’m going step-by-step. And there is a leak at the left edge of the first tab. You have to zoom in considerably to see it and I only just now caught it.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<HTML LANG="en">

<HEAD>
  <meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">

  <title>59-1 svgpar7_ani &#7172; by semicodin &#47; with Huge Assistance from Paul O&rsquo;Brien of Sitepoint Forums</title>

  <style>
    body {
      width: 1080px;
      margin: 0;
      font-family: 'solway', serif;
      font-size: 2.25rem;
      line-height: 1.05;
      font-weight: 600;
      color: black;
    }

    .goudy {
      font-family: 'goudy bookletter 1911', serif;
      font-weight: bold;
    }

    p {
      line-height: 1;
      margin: 0;
    }

    u {
      text-decoration: underline
    }

    * {
      box-sizing: border-box
    }

    .blu {
      color: blue
    }

    .crim {
      color: crimson
    }

    .ssz1 {
      color: #444444;
      padding-top: 3.13rem;
      text-align: center;
      font-family: 'solway', serif;
      font-size: 2rem;
      line-height: 2.25rem;
      font-weight: bold;
    }

    .ssz2 {
      color: #444444;
      text-align: center;
      padding-bottom: 3.13rem;
      font-family: 'solway', serif;
      font-size: 1.75rem;
      line-height: 2rem;
      font-weight: bold;
    }

    .special {
      border-right: 3px solid black;
      font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
      font-weight: 800;
      font-size: 2.75rem;
      line-height: 2.88rem;
    }

    .special2 {
      font-family: 'roboto', sans-serif;
      font-weight: 800;
      font-size: 2.75rem;
      line-height: 2.88rem;
    }

    .bckgrd-1 {
      width: 100%;
      height: 100%;
      margin: 0;
      background-image: url('https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/pw/AP1GczOgmXJOxaV01FyGYLrUcxyCRJ2l4PG2x_XqmNAu0hA-RcY2KXt5JHLfF2A7S-G_hY-8g-vj8xSz0_JVtydy-rXoN2qkzVePI2LlynFkOQjfIy56Hw=w3423-h5134');
      font-style: italic;
      text-align: left;
      color: black;
      font-family: 'crete round', serif;
      font-size: 2.25rem;
      line-height: 2.38rem;
      font-weight: bold;
    }

    td {
      padding-top: .4rem;
      padding-right: .4rem;
      padding-bottom: .4rem;
      padding-left: .7rem;
    }

    /* ▬▬▬▬▬▬ TABLE 1 ▬▬▬▬▬▬ */
    .table1 {
      width: 88%;
      margin: 0rem 6% 0rem 6%;
      border: 1.75rem groove #dab471;
      padding: .8rem;
      color: white;
      text-align: center;
      font-style: italic;
      background-color: black;
      font-family: 'crete round', serif;
      font-size: 4rem;
      line-height: 4.25rem;
      font-weight: bold;
    }

    /* ▬▬▬▬▬▬ TABLE 2 ▬▬▬▬▬▬ */
    td {
      border: 3px solid black;
      border-collapse: collapse;
    }

    .table2 {
      width: 88%;
      margin: 0rem 6% 0rem 6%;
      padding-bottom: 10rem;
      border-collapse: collapse;
      border: 3px solid black;
      border-left: 1.75rem groove #dab471;
      border-right: 1.75rem groove #dab471;
      border-bottom: 1.75rem groove #dab471;
      font-family: 'roboto', sans-serif;
      font-size: 2.25rem;
      line-height: 1.05;
      font-weight: bold;
      color: black;
    }

    .group2 {
      /*  TAB NUMBER  */
      width: 8%;
      color: black;
      font-style: normal;
      text-align: center;
      font-family: 'solway', serif;
      font-weight: 800;
      font-size: 3.75rem;
      line-height: 2.88rem;
    }

    .desc {
      width: 70%;
      /* DESCRIPTION */
      color: black;
      font-family: 'roboto', sans-serif;
      font-weight: 600;
      font-size: 2.75rem;
      line-height: 2.88rem;
    }

    .size {
      width: 22%;
      /* SIZE */
      color: blue;
      font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
      font-weight: 600;
      font-size: 2.75rem;
      line-height: 2.88rem;
    }

    .cent {
      text-align: center
    }

    .undr {
      text-decoration: underline
    }

    .roon {
      color: maroon
    }

    /*▬▬▬▬ PAUL’S TAB Courtesy PAUL O’BRIEN of Sitepoint ▬▬▬▬ */
    .tablabel3 {
      position: relative;
      text-align: center;
      border-radius: 20px 20px 0px 0px;
      color: black;
      padding: 1rem 1rem 0;
      font-size: 2.25rem;
      line-height: 1.5;
      font-weight: bold;
      height: 67px;
      width: 250px;
      filter: drop-shadow(-3px 0px var(--border-color)) drop-shadow(3px 0px var(--border-color));
    }

    .tab {
      display: flex;
      max-width: 950px;
      margin: auto;
      overflow: hidden;
      position: relative;
      z-index: 1;
      filter: drop-shadow(0px -5px var(--border-color));
      border-bottom: 10px solid var(--bottom-border-color);
    }

    .tab:after,
    .tab:before {
      content: "";
      position: relative;
      z-index: 2;
      flex: 1;
      /*box-shadow: 0 34px var(--tab2color);*/
      box-shadow: 0 34px rgba(221, 198, 136, 0.8);
      /* Try and match a color from the image*/
      mix-blend-mode: lighten;
      /* merge the box shadow above with the background */
      /* this is necessary or a gap will show */
    }

    .tab:before {
      box-shadow: 0 34px rgb(0, 0, 0, 0.8)
    }

    .tab:after {
      border-radius: 0 0 0 80px;
      margin-left: -9px;
    }

    .tab:before {
      border-radius: 0 0 80px 0;
      margin-right: -9px;
    }

    .tablabel3:before {
      content: "";
      pointer-events: none;
      position: absolute;
      inset: 0 0 0 0;
      z-index: -1;
      background: var(--tab2color) url("https://semicodin.nekoweb.org/pics/parchment-a.jpg");
      background-position: -3px -8px;
      transform: perspective(100px) rotateX(36deg) translateY(5px);
      border-radius: 20px 20px 0 0;
    }

    .bkdimg {
      position: relative;
      background: none;
      overflow: hidden;
      margin-top: 1rem;
      margin-bottom: -2px;
      /* attempt to stop rounding errors when zoomed*/
    }

    .ctr {
      pointer-events: none;
    }

    .ctr a {
      pointer-events: initial;
    }

    .ctr {
      position: absolute;
      inset: 0 0 0 0;
    }

    .ctr2 {
      -index: 3;
    }

    .ctrmid {
      z-index: 2;
    }

    .ctr3 {
      z-index: 1;
    }

    .ctr2 .tab:before {
      flex: 0 0 65px;
    }

    .ctr3 .tab:after {
      flex: 0 0 65px;
    }

    .tab1active .ctr,
    .tab2active .ctr,
    .tab3active .ctr {
      position: absolute;
    }

    .tab1active .ctr2,
    .tab2active .ctrmid,
    .tab3active .ctr3 {
      position: relative;
      z-index: 4;
    }

    .tab3active .ctr2 {
      z-index: 1;
    }

    .svgtabs {
      --tab3-bg-color: #b16742;
      --tab3-color: #000;
    }

    .svgtabs {
      width: 100%;
      margin: auto;
      display: flex;
      overflow: hidden;
      border-bottom: 10px solid #000;
    }

    .svgtabs a {
      color: #000;
      text-decoration: none;
      flex: 1 0 0;
      display: grid;
      align-items: center;
      grid-template-areas: "tab";
      position: relative;
      text-align: center;
      margin-right: -9rem;
      transition: 0.3s ease;
    }

    .svgtabs.seventab a {
      margin-right: -5.4rem;
      margin-left: -1rem;
    }

    .svgtabs a:last-child {
      margin-right: 0 !important;
    }

    .svgtabs svg {
      width: 245px;
      height: 53px;
      display: block;
      grid-area: tab;
      position: relative;
      z-index: 1;
    }

    .svgtabs span {
      grid-area: tab;
      position: relative;
      z-index: 2;
      padding: 11px 2rem 0 0;
      font-family: 'solway', serif;
      font-weight: 800;
      color: black;
      ;
      font-size: 2.52rem;
    }

    .svgtabs.seventab span {
      padding: 11px 1rem 0;
    }

    .svgtabs a:last-child span {
      padding: 11px 1rem 0;
    }

    .svgtabs a.active {
      z-index: 99;
    }

    .svgtabs a.active span {
      padding: 11px 1rem 0;
    }

    .hide-svg {
      position: fixed;
      left: -100vw;
      top: -100vh;
      height: 1px;
      width: 1px;
      overflow: hidden;
      opacity: 0;
      pointer-events: none;
    }

    .tab-animated {
      height: 220px;
      animation: tab 10s infinite;
    }

    @keyframes tab {
      0% {
        height: 220px;
        width: 210px;
      }

      50% {
        height: 200px;
        width: 170px;
      }

      100% {
        height: 220px;
        width: 210px;
      }
    }

    .svgtab1 {
      z-index: 7;
    }

    .svgtab2 {
      z-index: 6;
    }

    .svgtab3 {
      z-index: 5;
    }

    .svgtab4 {
      z-index: 4;
    }

    .svgtab5 {
      z-index: 3;
    }

    .svgtab6 {
      z-index: 2;
    }

    .svgtab7 {
      z-index: 1;
    }

    /* ━━━━━━ TABS ━━━━━━ */
    .indent {
      margin-left: 6.26rem
    }

    .tab a {
      transform: translateY(-8px);
      display: flex;
      text-align: center;
      justify-content: center;
    }

    .tab a:link {
      color: black;
      font-weight: bold;
    }

    .tab a:visited {
      color: black;
      font-weight: bold;
    }

    .redlink a:link {
      color: crimson;
      padding-top: 1rem;
      font-weight: bold;
    }

    .redlink a:visited {
      color: crimson;
      padding-top: 1rem;
      font-weight: bold;
    }

    .leada {
      color: blue;
      margin: 3.13rem 0 3.13rem 0;
      text-align: center;
      font-family: 'solway', serif;
      font-weight: bold;
      font-size: 3rem;
      line-height: 3.25rem;
    }

    .leadb {
      text-align: center;
      font-family: 'solway', serif;
      font-weight: 400;
      font-size: 2.5rem;
      line-height: 3rem;
    }

    .leadc {
      text-align: center;
      font-style: normal;
      margin-bottom: 2.5rem;
      font-family: 'solway', serif;
      font-weight: 400;
      font-size: 2rem;
      line-height: 2.5rem;
    }

    .rip {
      margin: 0 auto;
      font-style: normal;
      color: black;
      font-family: 'solway', serif;
      font-size: 5rem;
      line-height: 1.1;
      font-weight: bold;
    }

    .begin {
      margin: 1.57rem 5% 0rem 5%;
      font-style: normal;
      text-align: center;
      color: black;
      font-family: 'Uncial Antiqua', serif;
      font-size: 6rem;
      line-height: 1.02;
      font-weight: bold;
    }

    .up {
      text-align: left;
      color: black;
      font-family: 'Uncial Antiqua', serif;
      font-size: 4.5rem;
      font-weight: bold;
    }

    .swatch {
      margin-top: 1.57rem;
      margin-left: 15%;
      margin-right: 15%;
      margin-bottom: 2.5rem;
      font-style: normal;
      text-align: left;
      color: black;
      font-family: 'solway', serif;
      font-size: 3.25rem;
      line-height: 1.1;
      font-weight: bold;
    }

    .xtnd {
      padding-bottom: 2000px;
      height: auto;
    }

    /*▬▬▬▬▬▬ END CSS ▬▬▬▬▬▬*/
    /* extra long image css */
    .imagebg {
      display: grid;
      width: 1080px;
      grid-template-areas: "stack";
    }

    .imagebg img.bgimage {
      width: 100%;
      height: auto;
      grid-area: stack;
    }

    .content-area {
      grid-area: stack;
    }
  </style>
</head>

<body>

  <main>
    <div class="leada">
      7 Animated SVG Tabs
    </div>

    <!-- add active class to anchor to bring the tab in front as required -->
    <nav class="svgtabs seventab">
      <a class="svgtab1" href="#">
        <span>1</span>
        <svg viewBox="0 0 64.823 11.023" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
          <use href="#cutetab" />
        </svg>
      </a>
      <a class="svgtab2" href="#">
        <span>2</span>
        <svg viewBox="0 0 64.823 11.023" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
          <use href="#cutetab" />
        </svg>
      </a>
      <a class="svgtab3" href="#">
        <span>3</span>
        <svg viewBox="0 0 64.823 11.023" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
          <use href="#cutetab" />
        </svg>
      </a>

      <a class="svgtab4" href="#">
        <span>4</span>
        <svg viewBox="0 0 64.823 11.023" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
          <use href="#cutetab" />
        </svg>
      </a>

      <a class="svgtab5" href="#">
        <span>5</span>
        <svg viewBox="0 0 64.823 11.023" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
          <use href="#cutetab" />
        </svg>
      </a>

      <a class="svgtab6" href="#">
        <span>6</span>
        <svg viewBox="0 0 64.823 11.023" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
          <use href="#cutetab" />
        </svg>
      </a>

      <a class="svgtab7" href="#">
        <span>7</span>
        <svg viewBox="0 0 64.823 11.023" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
          <use href="#cutetab" />
        </svg>
      </a>

    </nav>

    <!--▬▬▬▬ CLOSING 7 TABS ▬▬▬-->

    <div class="imagebg image1">

      <img class="bgimage" src="https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/pw/AP1GczN-6p3nTKhePo5VDPXYEMThXrpCJysY86DOGDUhVIzObqF_xLRfQCdfgR4c3dn7t61wVk1TnzJ_IO82xsSLYuGEBuWPApNp8HB-nVuxv7ZiWYkozw=w2000-h6000" alt="pic1">

      <div class="content-area">
        <!-- all content goes in here including tables and will sit on top of the image -->

        <div class="ssz1">
          This Is A Small Screen Zone*</div>
        <div class="ssz2">
          *Designed and built for SmartPhones<span class="clamlbk">!</span></div>

    <table class="table1">
      <tbody>
        <tr>
          <td>
            Seven Paper <span class="goudy">&amp;</span><br>
            Fabric Textures
          </td>
        </tr>
      </tbody>
    </table>

    <table class="table2">
      <tbody>

        <tr>
<td class="special">Tab</td>
<td class="desc">Material Description</td>
<td class="special2">Image Dimensions</td>
        </tr>

        <tr>
<td class="group2">1</td>
<td class="desc">PAPER SPECKLED SAND</td>
<td class="size">2000 X 6000</td>
        </tr>

        <tr>
<td class="group2">2</td>
<td class="desc">PAPER SPECKLED LILAC</td>
<td class="size">2000 X 6000</td>
        </tr>

        <tr>
<td class="group2">3</td>
<td class="desc">PAPER SPECKLED LIGHT PINK</td>
<td class="size">2000 X 6000</td>
        </tr>

        <tr>
<td class="group2">4</td>
<td class="desc">FABRIC LINEN PATTERN SAND</td>
<td class="size">1310 X 2990</td>
        </tr>

        <tr>
<td class="group2">5</td>
<td class="desc">PAPER RICE PINK</td>
<td class="size">1177 X 3364</td>
        </tr>

        <tr>
<td class="group2">6</td>
<td class="desc">PAPER SPECKLED BLUE</td>
<td class="size">2800 X 7191</td>
        </tr>

        <tr>
<td class="group2">7</td>
<td class="desc">PAPER RICE BEIGE</td>
<td class="size">2000 X 5024</td>
        </tr>

      </tbody>
    </table>

      </div><!-- closing content-area -->

    </div><!-- closing imagebg -->

    <!-- this following block of code is defining the svg and can be kept out of the way anyway on the page -->
    <!-- I'm putting a div around it so that we can just hide tehm all from impacting on the page -->

    <div class="hide-svg">

      <!-- this one is for the 7 tab variation -->
      <svg viewBox="0 0 64.823 11.023" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
        <defs>
          <g id="cutetab" class="tab-unit">
            <clipPath id="shape7">
              <path d="M1425.55 1700.81c-9.892 0-10.854 3.666-13.164 7.378-1.671 2.685-4.696 5.999-6.313 5.96h51.153c-1.616.039-4.641-3.275-6.312-5.96-2.31-3.713-3.273-7.379-13.165-7.379h-7.346Z" transform="translate(-1397.992 -1700.126)" />
            </clipPath>
            <path style="fill:#000; stroke-width:3; stroke:#000" d="M1423.542 1700.126c-3.528.002-5.957.932-7.742 2.337-1.788 1.407-2.92 3.238-4.04 4.986-1.118 1.748-2.218 3.414-3.872 4.639-1.655 1.225-3.882 2.054-7.403 2.054h-2.493v.006h9.14a10.53 10.53 0 0 0 1.57-.96c1.896-1.404 3.089-3.244 4.213-5 1.124-1.757 2.18-3.43 3.732-4.65 1.552-1.222 3.607-2.044 6.91-2.044h16.185c3.303 0 5.359.823 6.91 2.045 1.552 1.222 2.609 2.893 3.733 4.65 1.123 1.757 2.317 3.599 4.213 5.002.475.352.992.673 1.56.957h6.657c-3.522 0-5.748-.83-7.403-2.056-1.654-1.226-2.754-2.89-3.873-4.64-1.118-1.748-2.251-3.582-4.039-4.99-1.785-1.405-4.214-2.334-7.743-2.336Z" transform="translate(-1397.992 -1700.126)" />
            <image class="tab-animated tan7" transform="translate(00 0)" width="270" height="220" href="https://semicodin.nekoweb.org/pics/parchment-a.jpg" clip-path="url(#shape7)" />
          </g>
        </defs>
      </svg>

    </div><!-- closing hide-svg-->
  </main>

</body>
</html>
215

Holy Smokers what a great post! I’ll definitely swing by. Thank you. :biggrin: