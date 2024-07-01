Creating scaleable SVG file folder tabs

Okay Paul I took your latest code and the only thing I changed about it was I copied over the new table data based upon my reassignment of the styles and exchanging a few styles. Before I go any further I am uploading the code because I see the background behind the tabs. Do you see it too? I haven’t updated the anchors; I’m going step-by-step. And there is a leak at the left edge of the first tab. You have to zoom in considerably to see it and I only just now caught it.

<!DOCTYPE html> <HTML LANG="en"> <HEAD> <meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"> <link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com"> <link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.gstatic.com" crossorigin> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Crete+Round:ital@0;1&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto+Condensed:wght@100;200;300;400;500;600;700;800;900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Solway:wght@300;400;500;700;800&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Uncial+Antiqua&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Goudy+Bookletter+1911&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <title>59-1 svgpar7_ani ᰄ by semicodin / with Huge Assistance from Paul O’Brien of Sitepoint Forums</title> <style> body { width: 1080px; margin: 0; font-family: 'solway', serif; font-size: 2.25rem; line-height: 1.05; font-weight: 600; color: black; } .goudy { font-family: 'goudy bookletter 1911', serif; font-weight: bold; } p { line-height: 1; margin: 0; } u { text-decoration: underline } * { box-sizing: border-box } .blu { color: blue } .crim { color: crimson } .ssz1 { color: #444444; padding-top: 3.13rem; text-align: center; font-family: 'solway', serif; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.25rem; font-weight: bold; } .ssz2 { color: #444444; text-align: center; padding-bottom: 3.13rem; font-family: 'solway', serif; font-size: 1.75rem; line-height: 2rem; font-weight: bold; } .special { border-right: 3px solid black; font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif; font-weight: 800; font-size: 2.75rem; line-height: 2.88rem; } .special2 { font-family: 'roboto', sans-serif; font-weight: 800; font-size: 2.75rem; line-height: 2.88rem; } .bckgrd-1 { width: 100%; height: 100%; margin: 0; background-image: url('https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/pw/AP1GczOgmXJOxaV01FyGYLrUcxyCRJ2l4PG2x_XqmNAu0hA-RcY2KXt5JHLfF2A7S-G_hY-8g-vj8xSz0_JVtydy-rXoN2qkzVePI2LlynFkOQjfIy56Hw=w3423-h5134'); font-style: italic; text-align: left; color: black; font-family: 'crete round', serif; font-size: 2.25rem; line-height: 2.38rem; font-weight: bold; } td { padding-top: .4rem; padding-right: .4rem; padding-bottom: .4rem; padding-left: .7rem; } /* ▬▬▬▬▬▬ TABLE 1 ▬▬▬▬▬▬ */ .table1 { width: 88%; margin: 0rem 6% 0rem 6%; border: 1.75rem groove #dab471; padding: .8rem; color: white; text-align: center; font-style: italic; background-color: black; font-family: 'crete round', serif; font-size: 4rem; line-height: 4.25rem; font-weight: bold; } /* ▬▬▬▬▬▬ TABLE 2 ▬▬▬▬▬▬ */ td { border: 3px solid black; border-collapse: collapse; } .table2 { width: 88%; margin: 0rem 6% 0rem 6%; padding-bottom: 10rem; border-collapse: collapse; border: 3px solid black; border-left: 1.75rem groove #dab471; border-right: 1.75rem groove #dab471; border-bottom: 1.75rem groove #dab471; font-family: 'roboto', sans-serif; font-size: 2.25rem; line-height: 1.05; font-weight: bold; color: black; } .group2 { /* TAB NUMBER */ width: 8%; color: black; font-style: normal; text-align: center; font-family: 'solway', serif; font-weight: 800; font-size: 3.75rem; line-height: 2.88rem; } .desc { width: 70%; /* DESCRIPTION */ color: black; font-family: 'roboto', sans-serif; font-weight: 600; font-size: 2.75rem; line-height: 2.88rem; } .size { width: 22%; /* SIZE */ color: blue; font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif; font-weight: 600; font-size: 2.75rem; line-height: 2.88rem; } .cent { text-align: center } .undr { text-decoration: underline } .roon { color: maroon } /*▬▬▬▬ PAUL’S TAB Courtesy PAUL O’BRIEN of Sitepoint ▬▬▬▬ */ .tablabel3 { position: relative; text-align: center; border-radius: 20px 20px 0px 0px; color: black; padding: 1rem 1rem 0; font-size: 2.25rem; line-height: 1.5; font-weight: bold; height: 67px; width: 250px; filter: drop-shadow(-3px 0px var(--border-color)) drop-shadow(3px 0px var(--border-color)); } .tab { display: flex; max-width: 950px; margin: auto; overflow: hidden; position: relative; z-index: 1; filter: drop-shadow(0px -5px var(--border-color)); border-bottom: 10px solid var(--bottom-border-color); } .tab:after, .tab:before { content: ""; position: relative; z-index: 2; flex: 1; /*box-shadow: 0 34px var(--tab2color);*/ box-shadow: 0 34px rgba(221, 198, 136, 0.8); /* Try and match a color from the image*/ mix-blend-mode: lighten; /* merge the box shadow above with the background */ /* this is necessary or a gap will show */ } .tab:before { box-shadow: 0 34px rgb(0, 0, 0, 0.8) } .tab:after { border-radius: 0 0 0 80px; margin-left: -9px; } .tab:before { border-radius: 0 0 80px 0; margin-right: -9px; } .tablabel3:before { content: ""; pointer-events: none; position: absolute; inset: 0 0 0 0; z-index: -1; background: var(--tab2color) url("https://semicodin.nekoweb.org/pics/parchment-a.jpg"); background-position: -3px -8px; transform: perspective(100px) rotateX(36deg) translateY(5px); border-radius: 20px 20px 0 0; } .bkdimg { position: relative; background: none; overflow: hidden; margin-top: 1rem; margin-bottom: -2px; /* attempt to stop rounding errors when zoomed*/ } .ctr { pointer-events: none; } .ctr a { pointer-events: initial; } .ctr { position: absolute; inset: 0 0 0 0; } .ctr2 { -index: 3; } .ctrmid { z-index: 2; } .ctr3 { z-index: 1; } .ctr2 .tab:before { flex: 0 0 65px; } .ctr3 .tab:after { flex: 0 0 65px; } .tab1active .ctr, .tab2active .ctr, .tab3active .ctr { position: absolute; } .tab1active .ctr2, .tab2active .ctrmid, .tab3active .ctr3 { position: relative; z-index: 4; } .tab3active .ctr2 { z-index: 1; } .svgtabs { --tab3-bg-color: #b16742; --tab3-color: #000; } .svgtabs { width: 100%; margin: auto; display: flex; overflow: hidden; border-bottom: 10px solid #000; } .svgtabs a { color: #000; text-decoration: none; flex: 1 0 0; display: grid; align-items: center; grid-template-areas: "tab"; position: relative; text-align: center; margin-right: -9rem; transition: 0.3s ease; } .svgtabs.seventab a { margin-right: -5.4rem; margin-left: -1rem; } .svgtabs a:last-child { margin-right: 0 !important; } .svgtabs svg { width: 245px; height: 53px; display: block; grid-area: tab; position: relative; z-index: 1; } .svgtabs span { grid-area: tab; position: relative; z-index: 2; padding: 11px 2rem 0 0; font-family: 'solway', serif; font-weight: 800; color: black; ; font-size: 2.52rem; } .svgtabs.seventab span { padding: 11px 1rem 0; } .svgtabs a:last-child span { padding: 11px 1rem 0; } .svgtabs a.active { z-index: 99; } .svgtabs a.active span { padding: 11px 1rem 0; } .hide-svg { position: fixed; left: -100vw; top: -100vh; height: 1px; width: 1px; overflow: hidden; opacity: 0; pointer-events: none; } .tab-animated { height: 220px; animation: tab 10s infinite; } @keyframes tab { 0% { height: 220px; width: 210px; } 50% { height: 200px; width: 170px; } 100% { height: 220px; width: 210px; } } .svgtab1 { z-index: 7; } .svgtab2 { z-index: 6; } .svgtab3 { z-index: 5; } .svgtab4 { z-index: 4; } .svgtab5 { z-index: 3; } .svgtab6 { z-index: 2; } .svgtab7 { z-index: 1; } /* ━━━━━━ TABS ━━━━━━ */ .indent { margin-left: 6.26rem } .tab a { transform: translateY(-8px); display: flex; text-align: center; justify-content: center; } .tab a:link { color: black; font-weight: bold; } .tab a:visited { color: black; font-weight: bold; } .redlink a:link { color: crimson; padding-top: 1rem; font-weight: bold; } .redlink a:visited { color: crimson; padding-top: 1rem; font-weight: bold; } .leada { color: blue; margin: 3.13rem 0 3.13rem 0; text-align: center; font-family: 'solway', serif; font-weight: bold; font-size: 3rem; line-height: 3.25rem; } .leadb { text-align: center; font-family: 'solway', serif; font-weight: 400; font-size: 2.5rem; line-height: 3rem; } .leadc { text-align: center; font-style: normal; margin-bottom: 2.5rem; font-family: 'solway', serif; font-weight: 400; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.5rem; } .rip { margin: 0 auto; font-style: normal; color: black; font-family: 'solway', serif; font-size: 5rem; line-height: 1.1; font-weight: bold; } .begin { margin: 1.57rem 5% 0rem 5%; font-style: normal; text-align: center; color: black; font-family: 'Uncial Antiqua', serif; font-size: 6rem; line-height: 1.02; font-weight: bold; } .up { text-align: left; color: black; font-family: 'Uncial Antiqua', serif; font-size: 4.5rem; font-weight: bold; } .swatch { margin-top: 1.57rem; margin-left: 15%; margin-right: 15%; margin-bottom: 2.5rem; font-style: normal; text-align: left; color: black; font-family: 'solway', serif; font-size: 3.25rem; line-height: 1.1; font-weight: bold; } .xtnd { padding-bottom: 2000px; height: auto; } /*▬▬▬▬▬▬ END CSS ▬▬▬▬▬▬*/ /* extra long image css */ .imagebg { display: grid; width: 1080px; grid-template-areas: "stack"; } .imagebg img.bgimage { width: 100%; height: auto; grid-area: stack; } .content-area { grid-area: stack; } </style> </head> <body> <main> <div class="leada"> 7 Animated SVG Tabs </div> <!-- add active class to anchor to bring the tab in front as required --> <nav class="svgtabs seventab"> <a class="svgtab1" href="#"> <span>1</span> <svg viewBox="0 0 64.823 11.023" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> <use href="#cutetab" /> </svg> </a> <a class="svgtab2" href="#"> <span>2</span> <svg viewBox="0 0 64.823 11.023" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> <use href="#cutetab" /> </svg> </a> <a class="svgtab3" href="#"> <span>3</span> <svg viewBox="0 0 64.823 11.023" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> <use href="#cutetab" /> </svg> </a> <a class="svgtab4" href="#"> <span>4</span> <svg viewBox="0 0 64.823 11.023" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> <use href="#cutetab" /> </svg> </a> <a class="svgtab5" href="#"> <span>5</span> <svg viewBox="0 0 64.823 11.023" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> <use href="#cutetab" /> </svg> </a> <a class="svgtab6" href="#"> <span>6</span> <svg viewBox="0 0 64.823 11.023" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> <use href="#cutetab" /> </svg> </a> <a class="svgtab7" href="#"> <span>7</span> <svg viewBox="0 0 64.823 11.023" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> <use href="#cutetab" /> </svg> </a> </nav> <!--▬▬▬▬ CLOSING 7 TABS ▬▬▬--> <div class="imagebg image1"> <img class="bgimage" src="https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/pw/AP1GczN-6p3nTKhePo5VDPXYEMThXrpCJysY86DOGDUhVIzObqF_xLRfQCdfgR4c3dn7t61wVk1TnzJ_IO82xsSLYuGEBuWPApNp8HB-nVuxv7ZiWYkozw=w2000-h6000" alt="pic1"> <div class="content-area"> <!-- all content goes in here including tables and will sit on top of the image --> <div class="ssz1"> This Is A Small Screen Zone*</div> <div class="ssz2"> *Designed and built for SmartPhones<span class="clamlbk">!</span></div> <table class="table1"> <tbody> <tr> <td> Seven Paper <span class="goudy">&</span><br> Fabric Textures </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <table class="table2"> <tbody> <tr> <td class="special">Tab</td> <td class="desc">Material Description</td> <td class="special2">Image Dimensions</td> </tr> <tr> <td class="group2">1</td> <td class="desc">PAPER SPECKLED SAND</td> <td class="size">2000 X 6000</td> </tr> <tr> <td class="group2">2</td> <td class="desc">PAPER SPECKLED LILAC</td> <td class="size">2000 X 6000</td> </tr> <tr> <td class="group2">3</td> <td class="desc">PAPER SPECKLED LIGHT PINK</td> <td class="size">2000 X 6000</td> </tr> <tr> <td class="group2">4</td> <td class="desc">FABRIC LINEN PATTERN SAND</td> <td class="size">1310 X 2990</td> </tr> <tr> <td class="group2">5</td> <td class="desc">PAPER RICE PINK</td> <td class="size">1177 X 3364</td> </tr> <tr> <td class="group2">6</td> <td class="desc">PAPER SPECKLED BLUE</td> <td class="size">2800 X 7191</td> </tr> <tr> <td class="group2">7</td> <td class="desc">PAPER RICE BEIGE</td> <td class="size">2000 X 5024</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div><!-- closing content-area --> </div><!-- closing imagebg --> <!-- this following block of code is defining the svg and can be kept out of the way anyway on the page --> <!-- I'm putting a div around it so that we can just hide tehm all from impacting on the page --> <div class="hide-svg"> <!-- this one is for the 7 tab variation --> <svg viewBox="0 0 64.823 11.023" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> <defs> <g id="cutetab" class="tab-unit"> <clipPath id="shape7"> <path d="M1425.55 1700.81c-9.892 0-10.854 3.666-13.164 7.378-1.671 2.685-4.696 5.999-6.313 5.96h51.153c-1.616.039-4.641-3.275-6.312-5.96-2.31-3.713-3.273-7.379-13.165-7.379h-7.346Z" transform="translate(-1397.992 -1700.126)" /> </clipPath> <path style="fill:#000; stroke-width:3; stroke:#000" d="M1423.542 1700.126c-3.528.002-5.957.932-7.742 2.337-1.788 1.407-2.92 3.238-4.04 4.986-1.118 1.748-2.218 3.414-3.872 4.639-1.655 1.225-3.882 2.054-7.403 2.054h-2.493v.006h9.14a10.53 10.53 0 0 0 1.57-.96c1.896-1.404 3.089-3.244 4.213-5 1.124-1.757 2.18-3.43 3.732-4.65 1.552-1.222 3.607-2.044 6.91-2.044h16.185c3.303 0 5.359.823 6.91 2.045 1.552 1.222 2.609 2.893 3.733 4.65 1.123 1.757 2.317 3.599 4.213 5.002.475.352.992.673 1.56.957h6.657c-3.522 0-5.748-.83-7.403-2.056-1.654-1.226-2.754-2.89-3.873-4.64-1.118-1.748-2.251-3.582-4.039-4.99-1.785-1.405-4.214-2.334-7.743-2.336Z" transform="translate(-1397.992 -1700.126)" /> <image class="tab-animated tan7" transform="translate(00 0)" width="270" height="220" href="https://semicodin.nekoweb.org/pics/parchment-a.jpg" clip-path="url(#shape7)" /> </g> </defs> </svg> </div><!-- closing hide-svg--> </main> </body> </html>