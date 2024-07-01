Creating scaleable SVG file folder tabs

Okay Paul I took your latest code and the only thing I changed about it was I copied over the new table data based upon my reassignment of the styles and exchanging a few styles. Before I go any further I am uploading the code because I see the background behind the tabs. Do you see it too? I haven’t updated the anchors; I’m going step-by-step. And there is a leak at the left edge of the first tab. You have to zoom in considerably to see it and I only just now caught it.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<HTML LANG="en">
<HEAD>
<meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com">
<link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.gstatic.com" crossorigin>
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Crete+Round:ital@0;1&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto+Condensed:wght@100;200;300;400;500;600;700;800;900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Solway:wght@300;400;500;700;800&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Uncial+Antiqua&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Goudy+Bookletter+1911&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<title>59-1 svgpar7_ani ᰄ by semicodin / with Huge Assistance from Paul O’Brien of Sitepoint Forums</title>
<style>
body {
width: 1080px;
margin: 0;
font-family: 'solway', serif;
font-size: 2.25rem;
line-height: 1.05;
font-weight: 600;
color: black;
}
.goudy {
font-family: 'goudy bookletter 1911', serif;
font-weight: bold;
}
p {
line-height: 1;
margin: 0;
}
u {
text-decoration: underline
}
* {
box-sizing: border-box
}
.blu {
color: blue
}
.crim {
color: crimson
}
.ssz1 {
color: #444444;
padding-top: 3.13rem;
text-align: center;
font-family: 'solway', serif;
font-size: 2rem;
line-height: 2.25rem;
font-weight: bold;
}
.ssz2 {
color: #444444;
text-align: center;
padding-bottom: 3.13rem;
font-family: 'solway', serif;
font-size: 1.75rem;
line-height: 2rem;
font-weight: bold;
}
.special {
border-right: 3px solid black;
font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
font-weight: 800;
font-size: 2.75rem;
line-height: 2.88rem;
}
.special2 {
font-family: 'roboto', sans-serif;
font-weight: 800;
font-size: 2.75rem;
line-height: 2.88rem;
}
.bckgrd-1 {
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
margin: 0;
background-image: url('https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/pw/AP1GczOgmXJOxaV01FyGYLrUcxyCRJ2l4PG2x_XqmNAu0hA-RcY2KXt5JHLfF2A7S-G_hY-8g-vj8xSz0_JVtydy-rXoN2qkzVePI2LlynFkOQjfIy56Hw=w3423-h5134');
font-style: italic;
text-align: left;
color: black;
font-family: 'crete round', serif;
font-size: 2.25rem;
line-height: 2.38rem;
font-weight: bold;
}
td {
padding-top: .4rem;
padding-right: .4rem;
padding-bottom: .4rem;
padding-left: .7rem;
}
/* ▬▬▬▬▬▬ TABLE 1 ▬▬▬▬▬▬ */
.table1 {
width: 88%;
margin: 0rem 6% 0rem 6%;
border: 1.75rem groove #dab471;
padding: .8rem;
color: white;
text-align: center;
font-style: italic;
background-color: black;
font-family: 'crete round', serif;
font-size: 4rem;
line-height: 4.25rem;
font-weight: bold;
}
/* ▬▬▬▬▬▬ TABLE 2 ▬▬▬▬▬▬ */
td {
border: 3px solid black;
border-collapse: collapse;
}
.table2 {
width: 88%;
margin: 0rem 6% 0rem 6%;
padding-bottom: 10rem;
border-collapse: collapse;
border: 3px solid black;
border-left: 1.75rem groove #dab471;
border-right: 1.75rem groove #dab471;
border-bottom: 1.75rem groove #dab471;
font-family: 'roboto', sans-serif;
font-size: 2.25rem;
line-height: 1.05;
font-weight: bold;
color: black;
}
.group2 {
/* TAB NUMBER */
width: 8%;
color: black;
font-style: normal;
text-align: center;
font-family: 'solway', serif;
font-weight: 800;
font-size: 3.75rem;
line-height: 2.88rem;
}
.desc {
width: 70%;
/* DESCRIPTION */
color: black;
font-family: 'roboto', sans-serif;
font-weight: 600;
font-size: 2.75rem;
line-height: 2.88rem;
}
.size {
width: 22%;
/* SIZE */
color: blue;
font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
font-weight: 600;
font-size: 2.75rem;
line-height: 2.88rem;
}
.cent {
text-align: center
}
.undr {
text-decoration: underline
}
.roon {
color: maroon
}
/*▬▬▬▬ PAUL’S TAB Courtesy PAUL O’BRIEN of Sitepoint ▬▬▬▬ */
.tablabel3 {
position: relative;
text-align: center;
border-radius: 20px 20px 0px 0px;
color: black;
padding: 1rem 1rem 0;
font-size: 2.25rem;
line-height: 1.5;
font-weight: bold;
height: 67px;
width: 250px;
filter: drop-shadow(-3px 0px var(--border-color)) drop-shadow(3px 0px var(--border-color));
}
.tab {
display: flex;
max-width: 950px;
margin: auto;
overflow: hidden;
position: relative;
z-index: 1;
filter: drop-shadow(0px -5px var(--border-color));
border-bottom: 10px solid var(--bottom-border-color);
}
.tab:after,
.tab:before {
content: "";
position: relative;
z-index: 2;
flex: 1;
/*box-shadow: 0 34px var(--tab2color);*/
box-shadow: 0 34px rgba(221, 198, 136, 0.8);
/* Try and match a color from the image*/
mix-blend-mode: lighten;
/* merge the box shadow above with the background */
/* this is necessary or a gap will show */
}
.tab:before {
box-shadow: 0 34px rgb(0, 0, 0, 0.8)
}
.tab:after {
border-radius: 0 0 0 80px;
margin-left: -9px;
}
.tab:before {
border-radius: 0 0 80px 0;
margin-right: -9px;
}
.tablabel3:before {
content: "";
pointer-events: none;
position: absolute;
inset: 0 0 0 0;
z-index: -1;
background: var(--tab2color) url("https://semicodin.nekoweb.org/pics/parchment-a.jpg");
background-position: -3px -8px;
transform: perspective(100px) rotateX(36deg) translateY(5px);
border-radius: 20px 20px 0 0;
}
.bkdimg {
position: relative;
background: none;
overflow: hidden;
margin-top: 1rem;
margin-bottom: -2px;
/* attempt to stop rounding errors when zoomed*/
}
.ctr {
pointer-events: none;
}
.ctr a {
pointer-events: initial;
}
.ctr {
position: absolute;
inset: 0 0 0 0;
}
.ctr2 {
-index: 3;
}
.ctrmid {
z-index: 2;
}
.ctr3 {
z-index: 1;
}
.ctr2 .tab:before {
flex: 0 0 65px;
}
.ctr3 .tab:after {
flex: 0 0 65px;
}
.tab1active .ctr,
.tab2active .ctr,
.tab3active .ctr {
position: absolute;
}
.tab1active .ctr2,
.tab2active .ctrmid,
.tab3active .ctr3 {
position: relative;
z-index: 4;
}
.tab3active .ctr2 {
z-index: 1;
}
.svgtabs {
--tab3-bg-color: #b16742;
--tab3-color: #000;
}
.svgtabs {
width: 100%;
margin: auto;
display: flex;
overflow: hidden;
border-bottom: 10px solid #000;
}
.svgtabs a {
color: #000;
text-decoration: none;
flex: 1 0 0;
display: grid;
align-items: center;
grid-template-areas: "tab";
position: relative;
text-align: center;
margin-right: -9rem;
transition: 0.3s ease;
}
.svgtabs.seventab a {
margin-right: -5.4rem;
margin-left: -1rem;
}
.svgtabs a:last-child {
margin-right: 0 !important;
}
.svgtabs svg {
width: 245px;
height: 53px;
display: block;
grid-area: tab;
position: relative;
z-index: 1;
}
.svgtabs span {
grid-area: tab;
position: relative;
z-index: 2;
padding: 11px 2rem 0 0;
font-family: 'solway', serif;
font-weight: 800;
color: black;
;
font-size: 2.52rem;
}
.svgtabs.seventab span {
padding: 11px 1rem 0;
}
.svgtabs a:last-child span {
padding: 11px 1rem 0;
}
.svgtabs a.active {
z-index: 99;
}
.svgtabs a.active span {
padding: 11px 1rem 0;
}
.hide-svg {
position: fixed;
left: -100vw;
top: -100vh;
height: 1px;
width: 1px;
overflow: hidden;
opacity: 0;
pointer-events: none;
}
.tab-animated {
height: 220px;
animation: tab 10s infinite;
}
@keyframes tab {
0% {
height: 220px;
width: 210px;
}
50% {
height: 200px;
width: 170px;
}
100% {
height: 220px;
width: 210px;
}
}
.svgtab1 {
z-index: 7;
}
.svgtab2 {
z-index: 6;
}
.svgtab3 {
z-index: 5;
}
.svgtab4 {
z-index: 4;
}
.svgtab5 {
z-index: 3;
}
.svgtab6 {
z-index: 2;
}
.svgtab7 {
z-index: 1;
}
/* ━━━━━━ TABS ━━━━━━ */
.indent {
margin-left: 6.26rem
}
.tab a {
transform: translateY(-8px);
display: flex;
text-align: center;
justify-content: center;
}
.tab a:link {
color: black;
font-weight: bold;
}
.tab a:visited {
color: black;
font-weight: bold;
}
.redlink a:link {
color: crimson;
padding-top: 1rem;
font-weight: bold;
}
.redlink a:visited {
color: crimson;
padding-top: 1rem;
font-weight: bold;
}
.leada {
color: blue;
margin: 3.13rem 0 3.13rem 0;
text-align: center;
font-family: 'solway', serif;
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 3rem;
line-height: 3.25rem;
}
.leadb {
text-align: center;
font-family: 'solway', serif;
font-weight: 400;
font-size: 2.5rem;
line-height: 3rem;
}
.leadc {
text-align: center;
font-style: normal;
margin-bottom: 2.5rem;
font-family: 'solway', serif;
font-weight: 400;
font-size: 2rem;
line-height: 2.5rem;
}
.rip {
margin: 0 auto;
font-style: normal;
color: black;
font-family: 'solway', serif;
font-size: 5rem;
line-height: 1.1;
font-weight: bold;
}
.begin {
margin: 1.57rem 5% 0rem 5%;
font-style: normal;
text-align: center;
color: black;
font-family: 'Uncial Antiqua', serif;
font-size: 6rem;
line-height: 1.02;
font-weight: bold;
}
.up {
text-align: left;
color: black;
font-family: 'Uncial Antiqua', serif;
font-size: 4.5rem;
font-weight: bold;
}
.swatch {
margin-top: 1.57rem;
margin-left: 15%;
margin-right: 15%;
margin-bottom: 2.5rem;
font-style: normal;
text-align: left;
color: black;
font-family: 'solway', serif;
font-size: 3.25rem;
line-height: 1.1;
font-weight: bold;
}
.xtnd {
padding-bottom: 2000px;
height: auto;
}
/*▬▬▬▬▬▬ END CSS ▬▬▬▬▬▬*/
/* extra long image css */
.imagebg {
display: grid;
width: 1080px;
grid-template-areas: "stack";
}
.imagebg img.bgimage {
width: 100%;
height: auto;
grid-area: stack;
}
.content-area {
grid-area: stack;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<main>
<div class="leada">
7 Animated SVG Tabs
</div>
<!-- add active class to anchor to bring the tab in front as required -->
<nav class="svgtabs seventab">
<a class="svgtab1" href="#">
<span>1</span>
<svg viewBox="0 0 64.823 11.023" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
<use href="#cutetab" />
</svg>
</a>
<a class="svgtab2" href="#">
<span>2</span>
<svg viewBox="0 0 64.823 11.023" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
<use href="#cutetab" />
</svg>
</a>
<a class="svgtab3" href="#">
<span>3</span>
<svg viewBox="0 0 64.823 11.023" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
<use href="#cutetab" />
</svg>
</a>
<a class="svgtab4" href="#">
<span>4</span>
<svg viewBox="0 0 64.823 11.023" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
<use href="#cutetab" />
</svg>
</a>
<a class="svgtab5" href="#">
<span>5</span>
<svg viewBox="0 0 64.823 11.023" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
<use href="#cutetab" />
</svg>
</a>
<a class="svgtab6" href="#">
<span>6</span>
<svg viewBox="0 0 64.823 11.023" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
<use href="#cutetab" />
</svg>
</a>
<a class="svgtab7" href="#">
<span>7</span>
<svg viewBox="0 0 64.823 11.023" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
<use href="#cutetab" />
</svg>
</a>
</nav>
<!--▬▬▬▬ CLOSING 7 TABS ▬▬▬-->
<div class="imagebg image1">
<img class="bgimage" src="https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/pw/AP1GczN-6p3nTKhePo5VDPXYEMThXrpCJysY86DOGDUhVIzObqF_xLRfQCdfgR4c3dn7t61wVk1TnzJ_IO82xsSLYuGEBuWPApNp8HB-nVuxv7ZiWYkozw=w2000-h6000" alt="pic1">
<div class="content-area">
<!-- all content goes in here including tables and will sit on top of the image -->
<div class="ssz1">
This Is A Small Screen Zone*</div>
<div class="ssz2">
*Designed and built for SmartPhones<span class="clamlbk">!</span></div>
<table class="table1">
<tbody>
<tr>
<td>
Seven Paper <span class="goudy">&</span><br>
Fabric Textures
</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
<table class="table2">
<tbody>
<tr>
<td class="special">Tab</td>
<td class="desc">Material Description</td>
<td class="special2">Image Dimensions</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td class="group2">1</td>
<td class="desc">PAPER SPECKLED SAND</td>
<td class="size">2000 X 6000</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td class="group2">2</td>
<td class="desc">PAPER SPECKLED LILAC</td>
<td class="size">2000 X 6000</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td class="group2">3</td>
<td class="desc">PAPER SPECKLED LIGHT PINK</td>
<td class="size">2000 X 6000</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td class="group2">4</td>
<td class="desc">FABRIC LINEN PATTERN SAND</td>
<td class="size">1310 X 2990</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td class="group2">5</td>
<td class="desc">PAPER RICE PINK</td>
<td class="size">1177 X 3364</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td class="group2">6</td>
<td class="desc">PAPER SPECKLED BLUE</td>
<td class="size">2800 X 7191</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td class="group2">7</td>
<td class="desc">PAPER RICE BEIGE</td>
<td class="size">2000 X 5024</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
</div><!-- closing content-area -->
</div><!-- closing imagebg -->
<!-- this following block of code is defining the svg and can be kept out of the way anyway on the page -->
<!-- I'm putting a div around it so that we can just hide tehm all from impacting on the page -->
<div class="hide-svg">
<!-- this one is for the 7 tab variation -->
<svg viewBox="0 0 64.823 11.023" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
<defs>
<g id="cutetab" class="tab-unit">
<clipPath id="shape7">
<path d="M1425.55 1700.81c-9.892 0-10.854 3.666-13.164 7.378-1.671 2.685-4.696 5.999-6.313 5.96h51.153c-1.616.039-4.641-3.275-6.312-5.96-2.31-3.713-3.273-7.379-13.165-7.379h-7.346Z" transform="translate(-1397.992 -1700.126)" />
</clipPath>
<path style="fill:#000; stroke-width:3; stroke:#000" d="M1423.542 1700.126c-3.528.002-5.957.932-7.742 2.337-1.788 1.407-2.92 3.238-4.04 4.986-1.118 1.748-2.218 3.414-3.872 4.639-1.655 1.225-3.882 2.054-7.403 2.054h-2.493v.006h9.14a10.53 10.53 0 0 0 1.57-.96c1.896-1.404 3.089-3.244 4.213-5 1.124-1.757 2.18-3.43 3.732-4.65 1.552-1.222 3.607-2.044 6.91-2.044h16.185c3.303 0 5.359.823 6.91 2.045 1.552 1.222 2.609 2.893 3.733 4.65 1.123 1.757 2.317 3.599 4.213 5.002.475.352.992.673 1.56.957h6.657c-3.522 0-5.748-.83-7.403-2.056-1.654-1.226-2.754-2.89-3.873-4.64-1.118-1.748-2.251-3.582-4.039-4.99-1.785-1.405-4.214-2.334-7.743-2.336Z" transform="translate(-1397.992 -1700.126)" />
<image class="tab-animated tan7" transform="translate(00 0)" width="270" height="220" href="https://semicodin.nekoweb.org/pics/parchment-a.jpg" clip-path="url(#shape7)" />
</g>
</defs>
</svg>
</div><!-- closing hide-svg-->
</main>
</body>
</html>