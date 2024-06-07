Inserting nth Child Striping to a Complex Flex Page

Hi everyone. @DaveMaxwell first helped me with this many moons ago and I’m resurrecting it because I liked the concept of it. But it lacked the yellow striping I’m so fond of so I made a blunder of attempting to drop it in on my own (yes, well) on LINES 75 & 76 with the most extraordinary result: it’s randomly picking out pieces of text and background coloring them yellow. It’s . . . interesting but not a disciplined proper striping effort.

Remember this one Dave? You got so frustrated with my stubborn refusal to put the 2 columns colA and colB in lowercase you probably wrote me off. I’ve got religion now having been burned a few times too many to not realize what you and others were saying was gospel truth. Just those 2 letters can break the page! I’m a believer!

I’m uploading this fully formatted Gandalf. Anyway here it is again. Can we add some yellow striping? I’m not picky about this one; there are probably sections that simply cannot be striped. That’s okay. If we can just do even some of .colb I’ll be pleased. Thank you (anybody) wanting to take a look at this oldie but a goodie . . .