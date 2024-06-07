Inserting nth Child Striping to a Complex Flex Page

HTML & CSS
1

Hi everyone. @DaveMaxwell first helped me with this many moons ago and I’m resurrecting it because I liked the concept of it. But it lacked the yellow striping I’m so fond of so I made a blunder of attempting to drop it in on my own (yes, well) on LINES 75 & 76 with the most extraordinary result: it’s randomly picking out pieces of text and background coloring them yellow. It’s . . . interesting but not a disciplined proper striping effort.

Remember this one Dave? You got so frustrated with my stubborn refusal to put the 2 columns colA and colB in lowercase you probably wrote me off. :face_in_clouds: I’ve got religion now having been burned a few times too many to not realize what you and others were saying was gospel truth. Just those 2 letters can break the page! I’m a believer!

I’m uploading this fully formatted Gandalf. Anyway here it is again. Can we add some yellow striping? I’m not picky about this one; there are probably sections that simply cannot be striped. That’s okay. If we can just do even some of .colb I’ll be pleased. Thank you (anybody) wanting to take a look at this oldie but a goodie . . .

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<HTML LANG="EN">

<head>
  <meta charset="utf-8">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">

  <link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com">
  <link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.gstatic.com" crossorigin>
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Calistoga&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Chicle&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Courier+Prime:ital,wght@0,400;0,700;1,400;1,700&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Crete+Round:ital@0;1&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Diplomata&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Fira+Sans+Condensed:ital,wght@0,400;0,500;0,600;0,700;0,800;0,900;1,100;&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Fira+Sans+Extra+Condensed:ital,wght@0,100;0,200;0,300;0,400;0,500;0,600;0,700;0,800;0,900;1,100;1,200;1,300;1,400;1,500;1,600;1,700;1,800;1,900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Henny+Penny&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Metal+Mania&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=New+Rocker&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Ribeye+Marrow&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto+Slab:wght@100;200;300;400;500;600;700;800;900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto+Condensed:ital,wght@0,400;0,700;1,400;1,700&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Sancreek&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Solway:wght@300;400;500;700;800&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Special+Elite&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Uncial+Antiqua&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Vast+Shadow&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">

  <title>2 FLEX COLUMNS w&#47;a Child STRIPING &#9743; Courtesy Dave Maxwell of Sitepoint Forums</title>

  <style>
  /* lets use border box model so padding and borders are included inwidth*/
  html {
      box-sizing: border-box;
    }

    *,
    *:before,
    *:after {
      box-sizing: inherit;
    }

    /*lower case for selectors please */
    html,
    body {
      margin: 0;
      padding: 0;
    }

    p {
      margin: 0 0 1rem;
    }

    body {
      margin: .75rem 3% 2rem 3%;
      font-size: 1rem;
      line-height: 1;
      font-weight: 700;
      font-family: "Roboto Slab", sans-serif;
    }

    .crate {
      display: flex;
      flex-wrap: wrap;
      margin: 0 auto;
    }

    .crate:first-of-type {
      /*  REMOVED    border-top: 8px groove cyan;   */
    }
    .crate:last-of-type {
      border-bottom: 8px groove cyan;
    }

.colb :nth-child(odd){background-color: white; }
.colb :nth-child(even){background-color: #ffffcc; }

    /* colors */
    .cola .item {
      background: #eafeff;
    }

    .header {
      margin: 0;
      display: flex;
      flex: 1 0 100%;
      min-width: 0;
      line-height: 1;
      font-weight: 700;
      font-size: 1rem;
      font-family: 'roboto slab';
      border: 8px groove cyan;
      /* REMOVED since I placed groove on the ENTIRE header                border-top: 8px groove cyan;   */
    }

    .crate.header+.crate .item:first-child {
      border-top: 2px solid #000;
    }

    .colaheader,
    .colbheader {
      display: flex;
      flex-direction: column;
      margin: 0;
      min-width: 0;
      font-size: 1rem;
      text-align: center;
      text-shadow: 2px 2px #000;
      padding: .5rem; /* tweaked */
      background: #fff; /* was black */
    }
    /* new */
    .colaheader div,
    .colbheader div {
      background: #000;
      padding: .5rem;
      height: 100%;
    }

    .colaheader {
      flex: 1 0 54.4%;
      position: relative;
      justify-content: flex-end;
    }

    .colbheader {
      flex: 1 0 45%;
    }

    .colaheader+.colbheader {
      /*  how clever Dave!  */
    border-left: 8px groove cyan;
    }

    .colbheader {
      flex: 1 0 45%;
    }

    .crate.header:has(.colaheader + .colbheader)+.crate .item:first-child {
      border-top: 0px;
    }

    .cola {
      flex: 1 0 55%;
      border-left: 8px groove cyan;
      border-right: 1px solid #000;
    }

    .colb {
      flex: 1 0 45%;
      border-right: 8px groove cyan;
      border-left: 1px solid #000;
    }

    .cola,
    .colb {
      display: flex;
      flex-direction: column;
    }

    .item {
      line-height: 1;
      font-weight: 400;
      font-size: 1rem;
      padding: .31rem;
      border-bottom: 2px solid black;
      flex: 1 0 0;
      background: #ffffcc;
    }

    .crate:last-of-type .item:last-child {
      border-bottom: none;
    }

    .couldi {
      padding: .31rem;
      color: #eafeff;
      line-height: 1;
      font-weight: 400;
      font-size: 1rem;
      font-family: 'Roboto Slab';
    }

/*  ━  ━  ━  ━  ━  ━  ━  ━  */
/* just style the differences using an extra class*/
    .cal {
      font-family: 'calistoga'
    }

    .chi {
      font-family: 'chicle'
    }

    .cou7 {
      font-family: 'courier prime', monospace;
      font-weight: 700;
    }

    .cre {
      font-family: 'crete round'
    }

    .fira4 {
      font-family: 'fira sans condensed', sans-serif;
      font-weight: 400;
    }

    .firab {
      font-family: 'fira sans condensed', sans-serif;
      font-weight: 800;
    }

    .firx4 {
      font-family: 'fira sans extra condensed', sans-serif;
      font-weight: 400;
    }

    .firx5 {
      font-family: 'fira sans extra condensed', sans-serif;
      font-weight: 500;
    }

    .firx6 {
      font-family: 'fira sans extra condensed', sans-serif;
      line-height: 1;
      font-weight: 600;
    }

    .firx7 {
      font-family: 'fira sans extra condensed', sans-serif;
      font-weight: 700;
    }

    .hen {
      font-family: 'henny penny';
      line-height: 1.5;
    }

    .met {
      font-family: 'metal mania'
    }

    .new {
      font-family: 'new rocker'
    }

    .rib {
      font-family: 'ribeye marrow';
      line-height: 1.2;
    }

    .rob {
      font-family: 'roboto slab'
    }

    .rob7 {
      font-family: 'roboto slab';
      font-weight: 700;
    }

    .san {
      font-family: 'sancreek'
    }

    .sol {
      font-family: 'solway';
      padding: .31rem;
    }

    .spe {
      font-family: 'special elite';
      padding: .44rem;
    }

    .unc {
      font-family: 'uncial antiqua'
    }

    .vas {
      font-family: 'vast shadow'
    }

    .dip {
      line-height: 1;
      font-weight: 500;
      font-size: .75rem;
      font-family: 'diplomata';
    }

    .blu {
      color: blue
    }

    .crim {
      color: crimson
    }

    .crimb {
      color: crimson;
      font-weight: bold;
    }

    .crimu {
      color: crimson;
      text-decoration: underline;
    }

    .ctext {
      color: cyan
    }

    .dblu {
      color: dodgerblue
    }

    .undr {
      text-decoration: underline
    }

    .hilite1 {
      color: #ffffdd
    }

    /*  used w/ */
    .hilite2 {
      color: #ffffcc
    }

    /*  use for text striping */
    .ytext {
      color: #ffff80
    }

    /*  use for text on black bkg. */
    /*  #ffff80 is the boldest yellow (of my set). */
    .boldly {
      font-weight: bold
    }

    .plainly {
      font-weight: normal
    }
/*  ━  ━  ━  ━  ━  ━  ━  ━  */
    .hfontk,
    .hfontc,
    .hfonty,
    .hfontw {
      text-align: center;
      line-height: 1;
      font-weight: 700;
      font-size: 1rem;
      font-family: 'roboto slab';
    }
    .hfontk {
      color: black
    }
    .hfontc {
      color: cyan
    }
    .hfonty {
      color: #ffff80
    }
    .hfontw {
      color: white
    }

    .subheader {
      color: cyan;
      text-align: center;
      background: white; /* was black */
      border-left: 8px groove cyan;
      border-right: 8px groove cyan;
      line-height: 1;
      font-weight: 400;
      font-size: 1.5rem;
      font-family: 'vast shadow';
      padding: .5rem; /* added */
    }

    /* new */
    .subheader * { 
    background-color: black;
    padding: .5rem;
    }

    .subheader+.crate .item:first-child {
      border-top: 2px solid #000;
    }  

</style>
</head>

<body>
  <div class="crate header">
    <div class="colaheader hfontc"><div>
  <br><br><br><br><br>INQUIT,<br> 
   NON SATISFACIT?</div></div>

    <div class="colbheader hfontw"><div>EPICURI DIEM NATALEM, QUAM <br>ILLIUS TESTAMENTO<br>
      <span class="hfontc">CAVERE UT</span> <span class="hfonty">AGERETUR</span></div>
    </div>

  </div> <!-- closing crate -->

<!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ -->
  <div class="crate">
    <div class="cola">
      <div class="item rob7" style="border-top: 0">
        This is a sample of the (bolded) Google Font &ldquo;Roboto Slab,&rdquo; a handsome serif that plays nice with other fonts
      </div> <!-- closing style -->
    </div> <!-- closing cola -->

    <div class="colb">
      <div class="item cal" style="border-top: 0">
        This is a sample of &ldquo;Calistoga,&rdquo; a nice thick serif with fat dots on its lowercase i letter
      </div>

      <div class="item chi">
        This is a sample of &ldquo;Chicle,&rdquo; a GROOVY font popularized in posters of Peter Max and others in the 1960&rsquo;s &ldquo;flower power,&rdquo; LSD, long hair, Go Go Boots, bell bottoms, and all things psychedelic baby, you dig? Or as Jimi would ask: Are you experienced?
      </div>

      <div class="item cre">
        This is a sample of the Google Font <b>&ldquo;Crete Round&rdquo;</b> &ndash; <i>shown here italicized</i>

      </div> <!-- closing style -->
    </div> <!-- closing colb -->
  </div> <!-- closing crate -->

<!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ -->
  <div class="crate">
    <div class="cola">
      <div class="item cou7">
        This is a sample of the (bolded) Google Font &ldquo;Courier Prime&rdquo; &ndash; a Monospace font developed by Mozilla!
      </div> <!-- closing style -->
    </div> <!-- closing cola -->

    <div class="colb">
      <div class="item dip">
        This is a sample of the Google Font &ldquo;DIPLOMATA&rdquo; &ndash; a formal display font used to emphasize authority and stability; found in banks &amp; financial institutions and on specie
    </div>

    <div class="item firx6">
        This is a sample of the (600 weight) Google Font &ldquo;Fira Sans Extra Condensed.&rdquo; <span class="firx4">
          And here it is in what I consider a reasonably <i>normal</i> weight (400). The Fira font family <i>pulls heavy</i> so you&rsquo;ll need to get into really small numbers to render her normal. The 500 weight was too close to 600 to differentiate.</span>
    </div>

    <div class="item hen">
        This is a sample of the Google Font &ldquo;Henny Penny&rdquo; &ndash; <b>a playful display font</b> by font developer &ldquo;brownfox&rdquo;

      </div> <!-- closing style -->
    </div> <!-- closing colb -->
  </div> <!-- closing crate -->

<!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ -->
    <div class="subheader">
      <div>MONKEY BUSINESS</div>
    </div>

<!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ -->
  <div class="crate">
    <div class="cola">
      <div class="item met">
        This is a sample of the Google Font &ldquo;Metal Mania&rdquo; &ndash; a Gothic font rendered in small caps, particularly suited to <b>SHAKESPEARE EXCERPTS</b> I have found.
      </div> <!-- closing style -->
    </div> <!-- closing cola -->

    <div class="colb">
      <div class="item new">
        This is a sample of the Google Font &ldquo;New Rocker,&rdquo; a Gothic&#47;Black font with an impish sense of humor and a surprisingly readable clarity; well crafted!
      </div>

      <div class="item rib">
        This is a sample of the Google Font &ldquo;Ribeye Marrow,&rdquo; <b>a playful display font</b> used heavily in 1930s Greeting Cards.<br> By font developer Astigmatic
      </div>

      <div class="item san">
        This is a sample of &ldquo;Sancreek,&rdquo; a highly singular font associated with (US) &ldquo;Wild West&rdquo; posters of the era, Circuses and Saloons
      </div> <!-- closing style -->
    </div> <!-- closing colb -->
  </div> <!-- closing crate -->

<!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ -->
  <div class="crate">
    <div class="cola">
      <div class="item spe">
        <b>This is a sample of &ldquo;Special Elite.&rdquo; This is a distressed manual Typewriter</b>, frequently associated with the brands Underwood® and Royal®, <b>subjected to hourly abuse at the hands of its owner,</b> and powerless to give aid to its ribbon, struggling in a cloud of carcinogenic fumes and overflowing ashtrays
      </div> <!-- closing style -->
    </div> <!-- closing cola -->

    <div class="colb">
      <div class="item unc">
        This is a sample of &ldquo;Uncial Antiqua,&rdquo; &mdash; very Celtic and very, <b>very</b> old
      </div>

      <div class="item vas">
        This is a sample of &ldquo;Vast Shadow,&rdquo; with a nice little 3d effect
      </div> <!-- closing style -->
    </div> <!-- closing colb -->
  </div> <!-- closing crate -->

<!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ -->
  <div class="subheader">
    <div>OLLY OLLY OXEN FREE</div>
  </div>

<!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ -->
  <div class="crate">
    <div class="cola">
      <div class="item rob7">
        &ldquo;Roboto Slab,&rdquo; a handsome serif that plays nice with other fonts
      </div> <!-- closing style -->
    </div> <!-- closing cola -->

    <div class="colb">
      <div class="item cou7">
        This is a sample of the (bolded) Google Font &ldquo;Courier Prime&rdquo; &ndash; a Monospace font developed by Mozilla!

      </div>

      <div class="item sol">
        This is a sample of <b>&ldquo;Solway,&rdquo;</b> a gentle serif with rounded tips
      </div>

      <div class="item spe">
        <b>This is a sample of &ldquo;Special Elite.&rdquo; This is a distressed manual Typewriter</b>, frequently associated with the brands Underwood® and Royal®, <b>subjected to hourly abuse at the hands of its owner,</b> and powerless to give aid to its ribbon, struggling in a cloud of carcinogenic fumes

      </div> <!-- closing style -->
    </div> <!-- closing colb -->
  </div> <!-- closing crate -->

</body>
</html>