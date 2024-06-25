Creating scaleable SVG file folder tabs

In the actual html you posted above you have this rule which has a height set.

.parch { background-image: url('https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/pw/AP1GczOlyEgE-HLy3sGvlpsiiifoiEukf6i8ndkMD7oCPa-eMu7cHQscoSXEzAog6iNXvAFuF-JApkkfxSIz6_kA9Ro1-1aTzsWoLebvmCQB5TKPgdC80A=w1080-h1620'); width: 1080px; height: 1620px; padding-top: 3.13rem; }

That example has a better repeating background though so you could just remove the height.

The shape outside on Merton won’t work because of the cross origin problem you already know about.