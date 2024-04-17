Creating one (only one) TAB

Hi again guys. I wanted to create one — only one — tab on a project I anonymized pursuant to Sitepoint’s policy. The tricky part about this is that I want the one tab to curve out at the bottom-left and bottom-right positions — like you would see on a typical manilla file folder.

My intention then is to continue this “flow” into straight lines — of, say, 20px in height — a respectable 200px on either side — a cutaway, in other words. All the tutorials on this presume you’ll have multiple tabs but I only want the ONE, black, centered, with a couple hundred pixels on either side forming the cutaway (also in black).

Think of it as though you held a center-tabbed manilla file folder in your hand and cut 2” to the left of the flow and 2” to the right. Hope that helps.

i created four empty classes in the CSS for your use (labeled flow1, flow2 etc.) in creating the flow — which is, again, the curve going OUT the base of the tab. As you can see I created the border-radius on the top of the tab already (thank you PAUL).

Or do you think I should just use an image of a tab and not attempt something this ambitious? Thanks guys!

Edit if someone could get me the way that you post code HERE I could clean this up so it’s presentable. Otherwise I have to use Codepen which I frankly would prefer not to use!

semicodin

<!DOCTYPE html>
<HTML LANG="en">
<HEAD>
<meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">

<link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com"> 
<link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.gstatic.com" crossorigin>
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Courier+Prime:ital,wght@0,400;0,700;1,400;1,700&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto+Slab:wght@100;200;300;400;500;600;700;800;900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto+Condensed:ital,wght@0,400;0,700;1,400;1,700&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Calistoga&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Special+Elite&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">

<title>99_PUBLIC FILE TAB &#7172; ONE TAB ONLY!</title>

<style>

body {
    width: 950px;
    margin-right: 0rem;
    margin-top: 2rem;
    margin-bottom: 3.75rem;
    font-family: 'courier prime', monospace;
    font-size: 2.25rem;
    line-height: 2.38rem;
    font-weight: bold;
    color: black;
}
.ctr {text-align: center}

.title {
	text-align: center;
    margin-top: 1.25rem;
    margin-bottom: 1.25rem;
    font-family: 'special elite', serif;
    font-weight: 400;
    font-size: 2.25rem;
    line-height: 2.5rem;
}
.flow1 {


}
.flow2 {


}
.flow3 {


}
.flow4 {


}
.hilitea {
    text-align: center;
    border-radius: 20px 20px 0px 0px;
    color: white;
    background-color: #000000;
    padding-top: .5rem;
    font-family: 'courier prime', monospace;
    font-size: 2.5rem;
    line-height: 2.63rem;
    font-weight: bold;
}
.tally {
    font-family: 'calistoga', serif;
    font-weight: 700;
	font-size: 2.25rem;
    line-height: 2.38rem;
    color: crimson;
}
.notes {
	text-align: justify;
	color: black;
    margin: 2rem 2.5rem 1.25rem 2.5rem;
    font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
    font-size: 2.25rem;
    line-height: 2.38rem;
    font-weight: 400;
}

.table1 {
    width: 100%;
    text-align: left;
    vertical-align: middle;
    border-top: .63rem groove #00ffff;   /* cyan */
    border-right: .63rem groove #00ffff;
    border-bottom: none;
    border-left: .63rem groove #00ffff;
    border-collapse: collapse;
    font-family: 'courier prime', monospace;
    font-size: 2.25rem;
    line-height: 2.38rem;
    font-weight: bold;
    color: black;
}
td {
    padding-top: .6rem;
    padding-right: .6rem;
    padding-bottom: .2rem;
    padding-left: .7rem;
}

.table1 tbody tr:nth-child( odd ) {
    background-color: #ffffcc;        /* pastel yellow */
    border-bottom: .19rem solid black;
}
.table1 tbody tr:nth-child( even ) {
    background-color: white;
    border-bottom: .19rem solid black;
}

/* FILLING OUT THE CELL BORDERS */

.table1 tbody tr td:nth-of-type(1) {
    border-right: .19rem solid black;
    text-align: left;
}

.table1 tbody tr td:nth-of-type(2) {
    border-right: .19rem solid black;
    text-align: left;
}

.table2 {
    width: 100%;
    border: .63rem groove #00ffff;    /* cyan */
    border-collapse: collapse;
    font-family: 'courier prime', monospace;
    font-size: 2.25rem;
    line-height: 2.38rem;
    font-weight: bold;
    color: black;
}

/* DEFINING THE HEADER */

.table2 th {
	border: .38rem solid #00ffff;
    background-color: black;
    font-family: 'roboto slab', serif;
    font-size: 2rem;
    line-height: 2.13rem;
    color: white;
    font-weight: bold;
    padding: .94rem;
}

/* APPLYING THE STRIPES */

.table2 tbody tr:nth-child( odd ) {
    background-color: #ffffcc;        /* pastel yellow */
    border-bottom: .19rem solid black;
}
.table2 tbody tr:nth-child( even ) {
    background-color: white;
    border-bottom: .19rem solid black;
}

/* FILLING OUT THE CELL BORDERS */

.table2 tbody tr td:nth-of-type(1) {
    border-right: .19rem solid black;
    text-align: center;
}
.table2 tbody tr td:nth-of-type(2) {
    border-right: .19rem solid black;
    text-align: left;
}
</style>
</head>

<body>
    <div class="title">
        To-morrow, and to-morrow, and to-morrow,
    </div>
    <div class="ctr"><span class="hilitea">&mdash;Creeps&mdash;</span></div>

<table class="table1">
        <tr>
            <td colspan="3" style="background: #dddddd">
<span class="tally">in this</span> petty pace<br>
<span class="tally">from</span> day to day
            </td>
        </tr>
    </table>

<table class="table2">
        <thead>
<tr>
                <th style="color: #00ffff; text-align: center; border-collapse: collapse;">
                    to
                </th>
               <th style="color: #00ffff; text-align: center; border-collapse: collapse;">
                    the last syllable of recorded
                </th>
<th width="100px" style="color: #fffff5; text-align: center;">
                    time</th>
            </tr>
        </thead>
        <tbody>

<tr>
                <td>And</td>
                <td>all our <i>yesterdays have lighted</i></td>
                <td class="cell1">fools</td>
            </tr>
<tr>
                <td>the</td>
                <td><span class="blu">way to</span><br>
dusty death.
                </td>
                <td>Out! Out!<br>
                        brief<br>
                        candle
                </td>
            </tr>
</table>

<div class="notes">
        Life&rsquo;s but a walking shadow,
        <br>
        <br>
        a poor player that struts and frets his hour upon the stage
        <br>
        <br>
        and then is heard no more.
        <br>
        <br>
</div>

</body>
</html>
I’m not back to the desktop until later but I do have an old codepen of tabs that show how to round the inverse corners

Just select one of the inner tabs to see if that’s the effect you mentioned.

I wouldn’t use images for this as that’s too rigid and would break on text sizing.

I’ll be back later to look at your actual example.