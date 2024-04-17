Creating one (only one) TAB

Hi again guys. I wanted to create one — only one — tab on a project I anonymized pursuant to Sitepoint’s policy. The tricky part about this is that I want the one tab to curve out at the bottom-left and bottom-right positions — like you would see on a typical manilla file folder.

My intention then is to continue this “flow” into straight lines — of, say, 20px in height — a respectable 200px on either side — a cutaway, in other words. All the tutorials on this presume you’ll have multiple tabs but I only want the ONE, black, centered, with a couple hundred pixels on either side forming the cutaway (also in black).

Think of it as though you held a center-tabbed manilla file folder in your hand and cut 2” to the left of the flow and 2” to the right. Hope that helps.

i created four empty classes in the CSS for your use (labeled flow1, flow2 etc.) in creating the flow — which is, again, the curve going OUT the base of the tab. As you can see I created the border-radius on the top of the tab already (thank you PAUL).

Or do you think I should just use an image of a tab and not attempt something this ambitious? Thanks guys!

Edit if someone could get me the way that you post code HERE I could clean this up so it’s presentable. Otherwise I have to use Codepen which I frankly would prefer not to use!

semicodin