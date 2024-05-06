Creating scaleable SVG file folder tabs

This is a companion thread to my original file folder tabs thread here at Sitepoint which became so long it was difficult to navigate. My intention is to (first) aggregate the posts that deal exclusively with SVG and other graphical renderings of file folder tabs here into this thread. I wish I could pluck them out and place them in here but what I’ll do is collect the posts and acknowledge the authors whose work is simply exquisite. Chief among these is snadyleiby and archibald whose knowledge of SVG is advanced and the results simply exquisite. But I welcome everyone to this thread and from my traffic on Codepen that is apparently not a small number of you! Let’s write SVG.

View my post here for a larger graphic of what my original (single) tabs project was intended to look like:

Creating one (only one) TAB HTML & CSS I decided to produce a “clean” image of Paul’s tab — without the border-bottom and free of any text directly on the tab — and then also a cutaway of the actual document, paired with a deliberately-contrasted cyan border. I’m uploading the graphic below. Let me know if you want anything else! semicodin [PAUL_TAB_Composite]

And I’m uploading this (kind of rough) single image if anyone new needs just a master, although SNADYLEIBY’s work is so exquisite I’m going to upload one of his for your use. It must have the border for the border version; later on we csn tackle BACKGROUND IMAGES hell yeah!

