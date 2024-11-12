I am trying to create a script to block any included website (included in an
includes() test) besides all other website but it doesn’t work. Any ideas what I did wrong please?
// ==UserScript==
// @name block_any_included_website_besides_all_other_websites
// @match *://*/*
// @run-at document-start
// ==/UserScript==
window.setTimeout ( ()=>{
if (window.location.href.includes('wikipedia.org')) {
window.open("https://example.com/", "_self");
// window.location.replace("https://example.com");
// window.location.href("https://example.com");
}
}, 100);