I am trying to create a script to block any included website (included in an includes() test) besides all other website but it doesn’t work. Any ideas what I did wrong please?

// ==UserScript== // @name block_any_included_website_besides_all_other_websites // @match *://*/* // @run-at document-start // ==/UserScript== window.setTimeout ( ()=>{ if (window.location.href.includes('wikipedia.org')) { window.open("https://example.com/", "_self"); // window.location.replace("https://example.com"); // window.location.href("https://example.com"); } }, 100);