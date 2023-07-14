I have the problem that a script works from console but will work from userscript manager only with a specific @match command
Works from console but not from user script manager
// ==UserScript==
// @name example
// @run-at document-start
// @match *://*/*
// ==/UserScript==
if ( window.location.href.includes('https://A_VERY_SPECIFIC_PATH') ) {
window.open("https://google.com/", "_self");
}
Works both form console and from a user script manager
// ==UserScript==
// @name example
// @run-at document-start
// @match *://*/*
// @match https://A_VERY_SPECIFIC_PATH/*
// ==/UserScript==
if ( window.location.href.includes('https://A_VERY_SPECIFIC_PATH') ) {
window.open("https://google.com/", "_self");
}
Note the new
// @match https://A_VERY_SPECIFIC_PATH/* which makes the code to work.
What may cause this
I assume that this situation is caused by a redirect.
- In one website in which it happened I have found a redirect in the devtool “Network” section.
- In another website in which it happened I didn’t find such a redirect there so there might have been a “frontend redirect” of some sort.
Notes
- The alleged redirected webpages keep look the same, as if no redirect really ever happened
- This problem doesn’t happen in 99% of the websites. It’s only two specific websites so far which have some kind of “user-side-javascript” prevention mechanism that causes
window.location.href.includes()tests to be ineffective as long as there isn’t a specific enough @match command.
My question
What my cause this situation and how to run the code without a specific
@match command?