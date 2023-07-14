I have the problem that a script works from console but will work from userscript manager only with a specific @match command

Works from console but not from user script manager

// ==UserScript== // @name example // @run-at document-start // @match *://*/* // ==/UserScript== if ( window.location.href.includes('https://A_VERY_SPECIFIC_PATH') ) { window.open("https://google.com/", "_self"); }

Works both form console and from a user script manager

// ==UserScript== // @name example // @run-at document-start // @match *://*/* // @match https://A_VERY_SPECIFIC_PATH/* // ==/UserScript== if ( window.location.href.includes('https://A_VERY_SPECIFIC_PATH') ) { window.open("https://google.com/", "_self"); }

Note the new // @match https://A_VERY_SPECIFIC_PATH/* which makes the code to work.

What may cause this

I assume that this situation is caused by a redirect.

In one website in which it happened I have found a redirect in the devtool “Network” section.

In another website in which it happened I didn’t find such a redirect there so there might have been a “frontend redirect” of some sort.

Notes

The alleged redirected webpages keep look the same, as if no redirect really ever happened

This problem doesn’t happen in 99% of the websites. It’s only two specific websites so far which have some kind of “user-side-javascript” prevention mechanism that causes window.location.href.includes() tests to be ineffective as long as there isn’t a specific enough @match command.

My question