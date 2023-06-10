How to block a website with a subdomain?

JavaScript
1

I am trying to block myself from accessing Google Search Console (such an addictive tool, like alcohol :slight_smile:)

These two userscripts didn’t block it:

// ==UserScript==
// @name        blocksite
// @run-at      document-start
// @match       *
// ==/UserScript==

let href = window.location.href;
if (
  window.location.href.includes('https://search.google.com')
) {
  window.open("https://google.com/", "_self");
}

and:

// ==UserScript==
// @name        blocksite
// @run-at      document-start
// @match       *
// ==/UserScript==

let href = window.location.href;
let anythingToBlock = [
    'https://search.google.com'
];

for (let i = 0; i < anythingToBlock.length; i++) {
    if (href.includes(anythingToBlock[i])) {
            window.open("https://google.com/", "_self");
    }
}

Please share with us why both codes don’t work?