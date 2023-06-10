How to block a website with a subdomain?

I am trying to block myself from accessing Google Search Console (such an addictive tool, like alcohol )
These two userscripts didn’t block it:
// ==UserScript==
// @name blocksite
// @run-at document-start
// @match *
// ==/UserScript==
let href = window.location.href;
if (
window.location.href.includes('https://search.google.com')
) {
window.open("https://google.com/", "_self");
}
and:
// ==UserScript==
// @name blocksite
// @run-at document-start
// @match *
// ==/UserScript==
let href = window.location.href;
let anythingToBlock = [
'https://search.google.com'
];
for (let i = 0; i < anythingToBlock.length; i++) {
if (href.includes(anythingToBlock[i])) {
window.open("https://google.com/", "_self");
}
}
Please share with us why both codes don’t work?