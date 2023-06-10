How to block a website with a subdomain?

I am trying to block myself from accessing Google Search Console (such an addictive tool, like alcohol )

These two userscripts didn’t block it:

// ==UserScript== // @name blocksite // @run-at document-start // @match * // ==/UserScript== let href = window.location.href; if ( window.location.href.includes('https://search.google.com') ) { window.open("https://google.com/", "_self"); }

and:

// ==UserScript== // @name blocksite // @run-at document-start // @match * // ==/UserScript== let href = window.location.href; let anythingToBlock = [ 'https://search.google.com' ]; for (let i = 0; i < anythingToBlock.length; i++) { if (href.includes(anythingToBlock[i])) { window.open("https://google.com/", "_self"); } }

Please share with us why both codes don’t work?