Please review my JavaScript about blocking news websites, blocking autoplaying of videos and blocking specific websites

JavaScript
1

I have written the following JavaScript user script (which I run on Chrome with Tampermonkey) to do three things:

  • Blocking all or most news websites
  • Blocking autoplaying of videos
  • Blocking specific websites

I have tested all three JavaScript modules of the script at least twice and found them to work.

// ==UserScript==
// @name        digital_wellbeing
// @run-at      document-start
// @match       *://*/*
// ==/UserScript==

//
// Block news websites as much as possible
//

if (
  document.querySelector('title')?.textContent.includes('News') ||
  document.querySelector('title')?.textContent.includes('news') ||
  document.querySelector('meta[name="title"]')?.content.includes('News') ||
  document.querySelector('meta[name="title"]')?.content.includes('news') ||
  document.querySelector('meta[name="description"]')?.content.includes('News') ||
  document.querySelector('meta[name="description"]')?.content.includes('news') ||
  document.querySelector('meta[name="tags"]')?.content.includes('News') ||
  document.querySelector('meta[name="tags"]')?.content.includes('news')
) {
  window.open("https://google.com/", "_self");
}

//
// Block videos autoplay
//

window.setInterval( () => {
  document.querySelectorAll('video').forEach(anyVideo => {
    anyVideo.pause();
  });
}, 1);

//
// Block specific website/s
//

window.setInterval( () => {
    const urlPatternToBlock = [
        'WEBSITE_URL'
    ];

    for (const element of urlPatternToBlock) {
        if (window.location.href.includes(urlPatternToBlock)) {
        window.open("https://google.com/", "_self");
        }
    }
}, 1);