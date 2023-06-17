Please review my JavaScript about blocking news websites, blocking autoplaying of videos and blocking specific websites

I have written the following JavaScript user script (which I run on Chrome with Tampermonkey) to do three things:
- Blocking all or most news websites
- Blocking autoplaying of videos
- Blocking specific websites
I have tested all three JavaScript modules of the script at least twice and found them to work.
// ==UserScript==
// @name digital_wellbeing
// @run-at document-start
// @match *://*/*
// ==/UserScript==
//
// Block news websites as much as possible
//
if (
document.querySelector('title')?.textContent.includes('News') ||
document.querySelector('title')?.textContent.includes('news') ||
document.querySelector('meta[name="title"]')?.content.includes('News') ||
document.querySelector('meta[name="title"]')?.content.includes('news') ||
document.querySelector('meta[name="description"]')?.content.includes('News') ||
document.querySelector('meta[name="description"]')?.content.includes('news') ||
document.querySelector('meta[name="tags"]')?.content.includes('News') ||
document.querySelector('meta[name="tags"]')?.content.includes('news')
) {
window.open("https://google.com/", "_self");
}
//
// Block videos autoplay
//
window.setInterval( () => {
document.querySelectorAll('video').forEach(anyVideo => {
anyVideo.pause();
});
}, 1);
//
// Block specific website/s
//
window.setInterval( () => {
const urlPatternToBlock = [
'WEBSITE_URL'
];
for (const element of urlPatternToBlock) {
if (window.location.href.includes(urlPatternToBlock)) {
window.open("https://google.com/", "_self");
}
}
}, 1);