Hello. I just bought a subscription for the sitepoint Premium because there is loads of useful content, but I have a problem with courses.

The videos seem to be ALWAYS buffering. I am currently watching “How to run a successful web design business” And even if video is 1 minute long, it starts buffering or stops playing at approx. 20 sec. mark.

I have a very fast internet connection otherwise so the problem is NOT my network.

Has anyone stumbled on the same problem and how do I fix it?