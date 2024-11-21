An array in a loop king of thing

I’m trying to do this thing:

Let say I have an array of 12 elements; each containing an integer.

I want to call a function. That function would get as parameter the place in the array. Then the function would read the value of this element in the array; let’s call it ‘nTime’. Set it to zero. And will increment by 1 the value contained in the next cells of the array for the ‘nTime’ given. Also if the next cell which value should be incremented is > to the number cells in the array then that value should be inscribed in the first cell of the array and so on. In a circle.

I’m trying to do that. I haven’t fully tested it yet but I think I’m trying to reinvent the wheel when a certainly easier solution exists:

Here is what I’ve done so far:

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <title>Les Jeux Cornichons </title> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.7/css/bootstrap.min.css"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/font-awesome/4.7.0/css/font-awesome.min.css"> <script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js"></script> <style> table, th, td, tr { border: 2px solid; text-align: center; padding: 10px; cursor: pointer; } </style> </head> <body> <table style="width: 70%; margin-top: 10px; margin-left: 15%; font-size: 1.8em;"> <tr style="text-align:center" > <th id="cell12" >4</th> <th id="cell11" >4</th> <th id="cell10" >4</th> <th id="cell9" >4</th> <th id="cell8" >4</th> <th id="cell7" >4</th> </tr> <tr> <th id="cell1" onclick="shiftCells(1)">4</th> <th id="cell2" onclick="shiftCells(2)">4</th> <th id="cell3" onclick="shiftCells(3)">4</th> <th id="cell4" onclick="shiftCells(4)">4</th> <th id="cell5" onclick="shiftCells(5)">4</th> <th id="cell6" onclick="shiftCells(6)">4</th> </tr> </table> </body> <script> class classGroup { constructor(nbrPeas, occupied) { this.nbrPeas = 4; this.occupied = 'false'; this.isFull = 'false'; } } var myArray = []; for (var i = 1; i < 13; i++) { myArray[i] = new classGroup(4, 'false', 'false'); } function shiftCells(callingCell){ var byID var startLoop = callingCell + 1; var stopLoop = callingCell + myArray[callingCell].nbrPeas + 1; myArray[callingCell].nbrPeas = 0; for (var i = startLoop; i < stopLoop; i++) { if(myArray[i].isFull === 'false'){ if (i < 13){ if ((myArray[i].nbrPeas + 1 < 12)){ myArray[i].nbrPeas = myArray[i].nbrPeas + 1; }else{ myArray[i].isFull = 'true'; spillOverflow(i); stopLoop = stopLoop + 1; } }else{ myArray[i -12].nbrPeas = myArray[i -12].nbrPeas + 1; spillOverflow(i); stopLoop = stopLoop + 1; } }else{ stopLoop = stopLoop + 1; } } for (var i = 1; i < 13; i++) { byID = 'cell' + i; document.getElementById(byID).innerText = myArray[i].nbrPeas; console.log(myArray[i].nbrPeas); } } function spillOverflow(cellNbr){ var freeFound = false; var cellIncr = cellNbr + 1; while(freeFound === false){ if(myArray[cellIncr].isFull === 'false'){ freeFound = true; myArray[cellIncr].isFull = 'true'; }else{ cellIncr = cellIncr + 1; } } } </script>

Working on the logic now only. Clicking on any cells at the bottom should work and gives expected values…

I hope I explain clearly enough